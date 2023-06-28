Barcelona is moving within the market and the reality is that the sporting growth that the club has shown since Xavi’s taking over. They have been made once again by an institution for which it is tempting to sign, thus those from Barcelona have announced the signing of Ilkay Gundogan, a footballer who has won it throughout the past cycle and they have Íñigo Martínez in their hands, a Defender who, as we have informed you, had much juicier offers but wants to fight for titles with the Catalans.
What is Barcelona’s obstacle this summer? Salary limits. Before registering new signings, the team must reduce their salary expenses. That is why the board of directors works at forced marches to be able to give way to several of the men who are not to Xavi’s taste and who occupy a place on the payroll, one of them Franck Kessié, who could join the Saudi fever.
Franck has a formal offer from Al-Ahli, a club that by the way is nothing to sign Firmino. The sheikhs put a three-year contract on the Ivorian table with a salary of 30 million euros for each of them, that is, a little more than 4 times what he receives within Barcelona. In addition, the culé club could collect a transfer figure of around 20 million euros. The final decision is in the hands of Franck, who knows that he will not be a star in Xavi’s squad.
