According to the criteria of

Regarding inflation, The Republican said he wants to “rapidly reduce all prices” and produce more oil, natural gas and coal. On this measure, the report of ABC News He notes that several prominent economists say the math shows Trump’s ideas, contrary to his goal, would “cause an explosive surge in inflation, batter the middle class, and, by extending his soon-to-expire tax cuts, add another $5 trillion to the national debt.”

On the other hand, On the subject of renegotiating trade agreements, Trump said that “Republicans will support imposing basic tariffs on products manufactured abroad,” and that “as tariffs on foreign producers rise, taxes on American workers, families and businesses can go down.”

Consequently, for Latinos, this measure would translate into an increase in their consumer spending, Because companies don’t like tariffs, the agency explains. The Associated Press.

Trump proposes controversial economic measures. Photo:AFP Share

How would Trump’s deportation measures affect the national economy and Latinos in the United States?



The Republican platform also mentions that, If Trump were to become president again, illegal immigration would be addressed with the “largest deportation program in the history of the United States” in order to lower inflation. This, according to The Wall Street Journal It would be a serious mistake, because “Immigration is the reason for the strength of the American economy.” Without immigration, “we would be a poorer and weaker country,” says the analysis of the aforementioned media.

Along the same lines, the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE showed that deporting 1.3 million workers would cause the size of the U.S. economy to contract by 2.1 percent.which in turn would create a recession, something that would inevitably impact the Latino community and international remittances.

How would Trump’s tariff measures affect Latinos in the United States?

On the list of former President Donald Trump’s untested political ideas is also the elimination of the federal income tax and its replacement with revenue from very high tariffs on importsa measure that according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics (PIIE) would be one of the “most damaging” policies.

Such a tax change would represent for Latinos and the American population in general:

A huge loss of jobs.

An increase in inflation.

Increase in federal deficits.

A recession.

Increase in the tax burden on the rich.

Increase in the tax burden on the poor and the middle class.

The PIIE also warns that if implemented, this policy would generate antagonism between the United States’ allies and partners.would trigger trade wars around the world, harm global economic well-being and undermine national security. It would also likely destabilize the global financial system.