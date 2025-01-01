Rich in vitamins, minerals, fiber and water, fruit is one of those foods essential in a healthy and balanced dietone of those that cannot be missed and that we should consume in greater abundance along with vegetables and greens. In Spain, oranges are the most consumed fruits, followed by bananas, apples, watermelons and melons. Not too many people have among their favorites grapesa mistake because it is a fruit that is easy to eat and delicious if taken at its best.

This is a fruit that is usually associated with Christmas, due to the Spanish custom of end the year eating the twelve grapes (also start it, because it is not always possible to take them at the same pace). However, this is a fruit that is harvested between mid-September and the end of November, this being the best time to eat them at the right point. A fruit that, like all, provides great health benefits if it is consumed within the framework of a varied diet, but it also has its own characteristics that make it unique.

The effect on the kidneys of eating grapes

Grapes with cheese and pistachio. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The grapes are 80% waterbut they also contain vitamin C and minerals such as potassium, copper, iron, calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, manganese, sulfur and selenium; They are rich in fiber and, above all, in antioxidants. The ideal is to take them whole, without removing the skin or seeds.although for that it is necessary to wash them well. It is important to consume them in moderation, without excesses, because although they have benefits for our kidneys, excessive consumption is never a good idea, nor is eating this fruit alone, hoping that it will work miracles for our health. It is always advisable to take them as a complement to a varied and balanced diet.

The properties of the grape make it very suitable for taking care of kidney healthis a source of antioxidants, whether we choose white grapes, rich in quercetin, or black grapes, which contain anthocyanins and reserveratrolwhich are also antioxidant substances that protect against oxidative stress. They also have detoxifying functionthanks to its diuretic properties that promote the functioning of the kidneys and help them eliminate toxins and waste substances from the body, such as uric acid. In addition, the seeds are rich in phenolic compounds and proanthocyanidins, antioxidants that can help reverse kidney damage.





Grapes are considered to help regulate blood pressureimproving blood circulation and, thanks to their vasodilating properties, they clean our veins and arteries, reducing the risk of arteriosclerosis, which can also affect the kidneys. Obviously, the grapes alone They do not cure any type of diseasebut if we want to take care of our body, it is not bad that we look for variety in our food choices.

The health benefits of grapes

Red grapes. iStock

As we have already seen, one of the strong points of grapes is that They are antioxidantsare rich in polyphenolsespecially black or purple grapes. Their consumption also helps protect the circulatory system, because they promote blood circulation, and improve cardiovascular thanks to the tannins, flavonoids and anthocyanins they contain and their vasodilating effect. They are good for cholesterol, they provide folic acid.

References

Eating correctly in kidney disease – NIDDK. (sf). National Institute Of Diabetes And Digestive And Kidney Diseases. https://www.niddk.nih.gov/health-information/informacion-de-la-salud/enfermedades-rinones/informacion-general/alimentos-nutricion

Do you want to receive the best content to take care of your health and feel good? Sign up for free to our new newsletter.