Nutrients: Mediterranean diet improved gut microbiome

Scientists from Flinders University studied the effects of a Mediterranean diet on the gut microbiome. According to the study, published in the journal Nutrients, this diet, combined with dairy products, improves the number of beneficial colonies of bacteria in the intestines.

Experts analyzed the microbiome of adults with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease who followed the prescribed diet for eight weeks. The authors found that the subjects had a significant increase in beneficial microorganisms, which had a positive effect on overall gut health. At the same time, the experimental subjects reduced the number of harmful bacteria associated with heart disease and stroke.

The findings are consistent with previous research, showing that the Mediterranean diet is associated with increased metabolism and health benefits.

The Mediterranean diet is rich in foods and nutrients that are important for the body, including fiber, healthy fats, vitamins and amino acids.

In May 2023, researchers at Stanford Medical School concluded that consuming monounsaturated fatty acids may help increase life expectancy. Oleic acid is found in sufficient quantities in the Mediterranean diet.