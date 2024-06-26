Doctor Averbakh: in the heat, heat stress is unlikely to cause organ failure

Scientists from the United States have reported that heat stress can lead to organ failure. In a conversation with Channel Five, general practitioner Lev Averbakh revealed the influence of heat on the human condition.

According to him, during the hot summer the brain is less “nourished”, which is why a person’s blood pressure drops. At the same time, the resulting heat stress is unlikely to cause organ failure, since its effect has a temporary effect.

“For all the conditions that I have listed, there are a lot of them: epilepsy, diabetes, well, I mean diabetic coma. And boxing, and fainting, and poisoning may have some kind of toxic effect. Everything shuts down and heat stroke, including the sun,” the specialist explained.

The therapist added that after a sunstroke a person may not immediately regain consciousness. He called for protecting yourself from overheating, which can threaten both on the street in the open sun and in an unventilated, stuffy apartment. Averbakh recommended creating a draft at home, as well as escaping the heat with frequent rubdowns and plenty of drinking.

