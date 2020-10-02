new Delhi

The days of polluted air of the capital are now returning. According to the travel forecast, the capital of the capital may be spoiled from October 3. According to the travel forecast, the wind remains normal at this time. The main pollutant is PM10. The South West monsoon has passed through Punjab, Haryana and Delhi. The next few days will be completely dry. Winds now turn west southwest. There will be a slight drop in AQI on Friday. After this, the air level will get worse on October 3 and 4. Apart from this, cases of stubble burning are increasing in Punjab and Haryana. On Thursday, the wind speed was good, due to which AQI was just 161. However, Saffar has said that the delayed departure of the monsoon will have a negative impact on Delhi’s air and from the second week of October, pollution starts increasing.