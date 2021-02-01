Football changes in just two weeks and a good proof of this is found in Albacete. The La Mancha team was evicted a few weeks ago, seven points away from permanence, but with the arrival of Alejandro Menéndez, 13 points have been added out of the last 15 possible that have been at stake, which has allowed Albacete to leave the descent zone after being installed in them for a large part of the season.

After winning in Oviedo, the white team has achieved its third consecutive victory thanks in large part to two fundamental factors: defensive security and efficiency in attack, making the most of your chances in the opposing goal.

Alejandro Menéndez arrived at Albacete in December after the dismissals of Lucas Alcaraz who could only get one point in five games and López Garai who could only get 10 points in 12 games. With only 11 points in his locker, Menéndez made his debut with Albacete in Castalia, losing 3-0 to Castellón, but since then Albacete has achieved 13 points after beating Mirándes in Anduva, drawing against Málaga at Carlos Belmonte and getting three consecutive victories against Zaragoza, Alcorcón and Oviedo.

The ‘effect’ Menéndez has managed to change the face of an Albacete who hopes to extend his good run of results this Friday by receiving Mallorca at Carlos Belmonte, team fighting for promotion to the First Division. After closing a disastrous 2020, the new year has started on the right foot for the white team that still does not know defeat.