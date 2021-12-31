The news came that Ephesh had fought so hard. Finally, the Copa del Rey duel that will measure Cartagena and Valencia will be played on January 5, at four o’clock, two hours earlier than initially planned. Thus, on the afternoon of the Kings, fans will be able to combine the duel that will be lived in Cartagonova before a historic one and the parade of their Majesties from the East, adapted to the health situation.

It was a difficult match to fit into a calendar that has more and more commitments. The league match schedule against Almería was moved up to two times, which will be played on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at Los Juegos del Mediterráneo. And now, a few hours before the end of 2021, it changes again. All in all, it has been possible to couple the stake at a propitious time to live an even more magical afternoon.

On the occasion of the match against Almería, Luis Carrión, Efesé coach, appeared this Friday. The Cartagena coach said that he only thinks about the pulse that his team has to throw against the Indálico team, a team that at home has not yet fallen in the middle of the course that has already elapsed. “It will be a difficult start to the year but we are hoping to win there and bring us the three points,” said the Barcelona player.

Carrión is clear about it, he is not going to reserve any cash thinking about the Cup. He was blunt, leaving no room for doubt. “There is no option to leave anything in the bedroom. We think about winning and then we will see who are the best to play against Valencia, “said the coach.

For the clash against Almería, the head of the Albinegra booth will not be able to count on Tejera. It had five yellow cards. But, in addition, the midfielder tested positive for coronavirus in the tests carried out by the team on his return to work. Also Clavería. Andy Kawaya, for his part, is still not ready.

Finally, Carrión asked 2022 to improve the number of points harvested in the first round (30) and asked “that it be a great year because I think we are qualified for it,” he concluded.