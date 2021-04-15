Efesé is looking for a forward in the free agent market to replace Cristian López. The Crevillente striker suffered an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee last Sunday in Sabadell and will not be able to report to Luis Carrión, an Albinegro coach, in the eight days remaining to finish the year in Second.
Thus, the doubt arose as to whether those from Benipila were going to reinforce the offensive plot and, finally, they will. Of course, as long as they find something in the unemployed attackers market that is worthwhile. Signing for signing does not go through the head of Paco Belmonte, owner and president. But the Cartagena sports commission already values what possibilities there are to get the services of a player who is free, requirement number one, and who offers immediate performance.
And it is that, right now, Efesé only counts as a pure forward with Rubén Castro, the team’s top gunner with 14 targets. Elady, his partner on the attack front, has managed to make us forget that in the past he played close to the left side and now everyone sees him as one more striker. But it is not a ‘9’ with a pedigree.
The Burkinabe Coulibaly, the side who landed after De la Bella’s serious injury in Las Palmas, has not yet made his debut Gallar is already in Cartagena after passing through Barcelona to recover, but yesterday he worked on the sidelines
Therefore, in the offices of Cartagonova they do not want to risk and look for that footballer capable of supplying a Cristian López who in the last four weeks had settled in the starting eleven.
His delivery on the green allowed him the option of sitting a Castro who was not fine. The Alicante player complied with note and earned a place in the starting team, something that he has taken advantage of to see the goal on one occasion. It was the reward for persistence. Although the misfortune was primed with him and he will have to undergo surgery. The Albinegro team has already faced this situation. At the end of February, Alberto De la Bella also had to head to the infirmary for the remainder of the season and a Coulibaly entered his post that has not yet been released.
On the other hand, yesterday the team trained in Cartagonova. Gallar worked on the sidelines after having spent a few days treating the breakage of fibers that he suffers in Barcelona, at the hands of Javier Carrión, physiotherapist brother of the Efesé coach. David Simón and Kleandro were the other absences. Elady is fine.
Marc Martínez: “Against Tenerife it should be noted that we are risking our lives”
He started the year as the starting goalkeeper for Efesé. He was the hero of the promotion, stopping that penalty against Atlético Baleares that is already the history of Cartagena. But after the arrival of Leandro Chichizola in the last winter market, Marc Martínez (Barcelona, 31 years old) was forced to substitute.
He was absent for ten days, until three weeks ago, when Luis Carrión decided to rewrite his name in the starting eleven. And the Catalan goalkeeper has returned to get good marks.
Yesterday, Marc Martínez was the protagonist in the press room and the first thing the goalkeeper assured was that “against Tenerife it should be noted that we are risking our lives.” A goalkeeper spoke emphatically who knows what it is to suffer a great deal to access professional football and who now does not want to get off that train.
“We know the importance of each game, that at home we have to try to add three at a time. It’s a shame because the other day (Sunday) we went for victory but we didn’t get it. So we must make a good draw in Sabadell », continued the goalkeeper.
In addition, Martínez is clear that the injured teammates, both Cristian López and De la Bella, must be the main motivation to achieve three points that would be vital for the Argentine interests. So this Sunday (Cartagonova, 6.15 pm), against Tenerife, the victory, if achieved, already has a dedication. “We are losing soldiers. They are very strong sticks that make the joy diminish a little. They will be out supporting so that the victory will go for them “, said one of the architects of the promotion last July at La Rosaleda in Malaga.
The goalkeeper also spoke about the rival: «They are in the middle of the table and their game is very happy, but that does not matter. If we carry the weight of the game we will hurt them, “he commented.
Finally, he spoke about his personal situation, showing himself “very happy to participate again” and stating that “the important thing is the group and achieving the goal, whoever plays.”
