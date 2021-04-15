Efesé is looking for a forward in the free agent market to replace Cristian López. The Crevillente striker suffered an injury to the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee last Sunday in Sabadell and will not be able to report to Luis Carrión, an Albinegro coach, in the eight days remaining to finish the year in Second.

Thus, the doubt arose as to whether those from Benipila were going to reinforce the offensive plot and, finally, they will. Of course, as long as they find something in the unemployed attackers market that is worthwhile. Signing for signing does not go through the head of Paco Belmonte, owner and president. But the Cartagena sports commission already values ​​what possibilities there are to get the services of a player who is free, requirement number one, and who offers immediate performance.

And it is that, right now, Efesé only counts as a pure forward with Rubén Castro, the team’s top gunner with 14 targets. Elady, his partner on the attack front, has managed to make us forget that in the past he played close to the left side and now everyone sees him as one more striker. But it is not a ‘9’ with a pedigree.

The Burkinabe Coulibaly, the side who landed after De la Bella’s serious injury in Las Palmas, has not yet made his debut Gallar is already in Cartagena after passing through Barcelona to recover, but yesterday he worked on the sidelines



Therefore, in the offices of Cartagonova they do not want to risk and look for that footballer capable of supplying a Cristian López who in the last four weeks had settled in the starting eleven.

His delivery on the green allowed him the option of sitting a Castro who was not fine. The Alicante player complied with note and earned a place in the starting team, something that he has taken advantage of to see the goal on one occasion. It was the reward for persistence. Although the misfortune was primed with him and he will have to undergo surgery. The Albinegro team has already faced this situation. At the end of February, Alberto De la Bella also had to head to the infirmary for the remainder of the season and a Coulibaly entered his post that has not yet been released.

On the other hand, yesterday the team trained in Cartagonova. Gallar worked on the sidelines after having spent a few days treating the breakage of fibers that he suffers in Barcelona, ​​at the hands of Javier Carrión, physiotherapist brother of the Efesé coach. David Simón and Kleandro were the other absences. Elady is fine.