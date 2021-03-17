The Cartagena midfielder Giorgi Aburjania, 26, has been called up by the Georgia senior team to play the first three qualifying games of the Qatar World Cup in 2022. The player must concentrate with his country on Monday 22, just when the Luis Carrión’s team plays a final against Albacete for salvation. In Efesé they are negotiating with the Georgian federation so that the footballer can travel the next day. He would leave on Tuesday the 23rd and arrive in excess of Sweden-Georgia on Thursday the 25th.

The Georgian media then has two other appointments with his country: on Sunday 28 in Tiblisi against the Spain of Cartagena Robert Sánchez and on Wednesday 31 against Greece. Aburjania is totally ruled out for Cartagena-Malaga on Saturday 27. And we will see what happens with Thursday 1, when Efesé will have to travel to La Romareda to face Real Zaragoza. Georgia plays a day earlier in Greece, but Aburjania is not ruled out yet to be in La Romareda with Efesé.

There are more problems with the ‘FIFA virus’. It should be remembered that Adalberto Carrasquilla has matches with his team on the 25th and 28th. In his case, there is nothing to do with the Panamanian team: he will not be against Albacete or against Málaga. But he would arrive in time to replace Aburjania in La Romareda, on Thursday 1. The ‘Coco’ is right now a substitute with Luis Carrión and his absence, as far as possible, does not worry so much.

Luckily for Cartagena, this week the Nigerian national team list came out but Ramón Azeez has not been cited. Leganés and Almería have had worse luck with central Omeruo and striker Sadiq. The Nigerian midfielder from Efesé, who was included in the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, is also not on the reserve list, in case one of his teammates falls injured. The matches are for the classification of the African Cup of Nations, on 27 (Benin) and 30 (Lesotho).

Coulibaly, either



Not having Ramón Azeez either would have been a bigger problem for Luis Carrión. The other absence for these days is Coulibaly. The left-handed side of Cartagena has commitments with his team, Burkina Faso, on the 24th and 29th. He will not travel to Albacete on Monday either. Nor will he be on Saturday 27 against Malaga. The Burkinabe defender arrived at the club last week as an emergency reinforcement, to replace the injured De la Bella and pull someone if Forniés is injured. That hole will be orphaned again.