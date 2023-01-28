Cartagena has practically closed the arrival of its sixth reinforcement in the winter market. It is Yan Eteki, a pivot that will bring muscle, youth and competence to a position where only the veteran Damián Musto is there. The 25-year-old Cameroonian is still waiting to finalize his departure from the Portuguese Casa Pia to join Efesé until June 30 on loan. The operation between clubs, still unofficial due to these procedures, includes a purchase option for the team coached by Luis Carrión.

Eteki belongs to Casa Pia until June 2025. Despite playing seventeen games in Portugal’s top flight, the truth is that the Cameroonian has only completed one and only started four since he started. He does not finish getting used to that football. The player has known Spain well since he was a teenager, when he was recruited for the lower teams of Felipe Moreno’s Leganés. He also went through the Sevilla subsidiary and Almería, although Diego Martínez was the one who got the most point at Granada.

Especially in the two seasons with the ‘Shaman’ in Los Cármenes, from 2019 to 2021. In that plot he appeared up to 75 times, 45 of them from the beginning. He always sensed talent and projection, even ringing for Valencia in 2021. In Granada he once suffered from certain technical deficiencies, which Martínez polished despite sinning as a youth on some occasions. The coach knew him well, having him in the Seville subsidiary and requesting his signing, upon payment of one million euros, for three seasons after exploding at Almería.

On the other hand, his stage in the Nasrid team, last season, ended with more lights than shadows: Montoro, Gonalons and Petrovic closed the doors on him, a situation that did not change despite the dance of coaches on the bench (Robert Moreno, Torrecilla and Karanka ). He also did not help the hamstring injury for a month and a half.

Physical, containment and pressure



All in all, Eteki stands out for his physique. He is important in containment tasks, he has power at the start and his pressure effort is rewarded with ball recoveries. He goes well into the clash and usually emerges victorious when he covers the ball, turns and spots the attacking front.

The operation began to heat up this week in the offices of Cartagonova and at the close of this edition sources of total solvency confirmed to LA VERDAD that the operation is practically closed. “If he comes, he can help us a lot next week but not this week,” Carrión said in this regard, yesterday, at the press conference prior to tomorrow’s game (Can Misses, 9:00 p.m.) against Ibiza.