The best opportunity to reduce inequality is to improve education, in particular, to ensure that students know mathematics. Evidence shows that students who know the basics of mathematics are on track for success, no matter what college major they choose later. This is a small paragraph from the most recent essay published by Bill Gates to explain the importance of Artificial Intelligence. What would the creator of Microsoft think of the curriculum that will begin to be applied in the Mexican schools from the new school year 2023-2024 in which the subject of mathematics no longer exists? Surely you would not understand why a government that claims to want to end privileges and economic inequalities wants to implement a catastrophic curriculum.

The School is Ours (LEEN) is the response of the current government when it reversed the Educational Reform of 2013. As in other areas of government, here they want to say goodbye to everything that has happened; Welcome a new education. At the end of 2022, the New Study Plan was published, which, without support or clear guidelines, seeks that teachers teach without traditional subjects (mathematics, social sciences, biology, etc.) and better base themselves on the social and cultural contexts of each community. The new fields of knowledge will be Languages, Knowledge and Scientific Thought, Ethics, Nature and Society, and Of the Human and the Community.

These changes are to be applied after the schools They were closed for 53 weeks due to the pandemic. According to the World Bank, this closure led to an educational gap equivalent to two school years. If before the pandemic it was not optimal to make these changes, now is undoubtedly a very bad time to try to shake up the educational system in such a drastic way.

But aside from the fact that the timing of wanting to apply the new plan is not good, the change itself is catastrophic. It does not have an actionable plan or a clear direction. So much so, that La Escuela Es Nuestra was going to be tested in 960 schools in October of last year, but due to the lack of clarity about the program and teacher training, the organization Educación con Rumbo won an injunction and with it this pilot plan was stopped.

Even so, the SEP affirms that the new study plan will be applied in a general way the next school year 2023-2024.

I was able to see some of the textbooks for first grade and what jumps as soon as I open them is the amount of text. For a student who is just learning to read and write, will such a book be useful? It is one of the first questions I asked Carlos Mancera, former SEP undersecretary, for my podcast, Broojula.

His answer was a resounding NO. The words in the books are not the right ones and the exercises are too complex for a first grader. And it went further. Carlos Mancera explained to me that the new curriculum, in addition to promoting a community focus on the individual, has a strong ideological charge.

The community focus of the new curriculum makes the mistake of believing that the world begins and ends in the community. It is not that they do not believe in the importance of the community, but it is also true that the communities do not expect the school to reproduce their reality, but to contribute to transforming it by bringing students closer to knowledge and providing them with the tools that make it possible to improve.

The results of the new educational practices that will begin to be applied with the New Study Plan 2023-2024 will unacceptably widen the gap between public education and the education provided by private schools. The president who so much divides the good, the poor, and the bad, the “fifis”, is now taking this vision of the world to Mexican public schools so that children can absorb it from an early age.

