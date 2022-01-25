The approach of holistic and integrative thought in education to reach distinctive pioneering education requires, in turn, approaching any educational system as an “ecosystem”. Relationships between all these elements and their interrelationship at several levels and directions, so the developmental efforts in education cannot succeed in achieving their goals by working on some components of the system without others, or without knowing the multi-faceted impact that will result with all elements of the education system as a result of that. On the development of curricula, no matter how modern and systematic, to serve the community and its aspirations, without the teacher adopting the justifications for this development, and then developing his teaching methods; To keep pace with the change, and without institutional support for the teacher, whether by providing the appropriate training, or the necessary educational resources.

It is also not possible to enhance the different types of assessment, and to benefit from our standard national tests – for example – without the collective awareness of students, teachers, school leaders and parents in line with their necessity; To ensure the quality of teaching and learning, and that the aim of the assessment is primarily to show cognitive and skill progress, and to reveal learning gaps; The goal is to bridge it, not to get scores.

Despite the special nature of the higher education system, the logic of insight into all its active elements and the intertwined relationships between these elements is necessary for efforts to advance this system. For example, achieving our important goal of constantly advancing our national university institutions in international rankings requires obtaining academic accreditation locally and internationally for the various university programs in our universities. Or so that our national universities can play their full role to achieve our national aspirations. If what has been expanded upon here from the previous examples does not accurately reflect the extreme complexities of the relationships between the components of any educational system, it undoubtedly highlights the need for a multi-directional holistic approach to approach the development efforts of the education system.

It is important to stress that the comprehensive education system in our country does not include under its umbrella only school and university government education, but the private education sector, both public and higher, is an essential component and an integral part of this system. One of the important characteristics of the education sector in our country is the great diversity available, whether in general education or university education. The multiplicity of international curricula in the private school sector and private university institutions reflects the culture of openness, support for investments in education and serves the diverse society of our country. It expands the range of options for learners and their parents. While respecting the diversity advantage offered by the private education sector, and the need to make maximum use of it, it is imperative to be aware that the educational outcomes of this sector are supposed to serve national goals and aspirations, as is the case with the public education sector; Therefore, the continuation of joint work between the two sectors to establish a deep understanding and accurate application of the vision, mission and goals of education is an imperative to ensure success. We also see that the public policies regulating the education sector, and those related to harmonizing educational outcomes in different curricula with our national standards, are a basic pillar of Harmony and harmony between the components of the comprehensive public education system, so that monitoring, institutional evaluation and national examinations, as effective tools in the quality assurance system, play their desired roles to reach excellence in public education outcomes, both governmental and private. With regard to the comprehensive higher education system, we look at the developments witnessed by the higher education strategy, the academic accreditation and institutional classification systems, in addition to the supervision framework on university institutions as important possibilities whose goals are combined to achieve the distinctive quality that we aspire to in this sector.

Minister of Education



