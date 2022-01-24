In response to the cognitive and economic variables imposed by the global reality, and the results of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and the acceleration of productivity and progress that will follow later on, it has become necessary for us to be on a single line of contact to accommodate and keep pace with these rapid changes, and this is what is happening and the existing directive by the government to move forward In making the educational system in our beloved country able to achieve goals that have important sustainable knowledge dimensions, especially since the goal of teaching and learning is no longer obtaining information, but rather building a holistic accumulation of values, intellectual, knowledge and skills for learners for the purpose of producing knowledge for life; With the general goal of continuously enhancing the quality of life of the individual and his society, with the expansion of research, and the deepening of our knowledge of the human mind, the awareness of the importance of looking at learning and education as two activities that begin with the formation of the life of the fetus to continue for life has grown.

In fact, all development initiatives in the education sector in the country aim in essence to enhance the principles, practices and capabilities of lifelong learning. In this context, we emphasize that the continuous efforts to develop early childhood in the UAE do not aim only to increase the number of kindergarten members, develop their curricula, or train educational competencies from teachers and leaders of this stage, but rather go beyond it to the fact that the age from 0 to 4 is considered a part It is essential from this stage, as we continue to work, as part of our responsibility, with the ministries and the relevant authorities of parents and others; To ensure the development and activation of policies, frameworks, tools and resources that support the psychological, mental and physical development of the child during pregnancy and the first years of his life.

The global educational community fully agrees on the important benefits of framing learning and education in early childhood, and supporting parents and stakeholders in this aspect, and the efforts made in the pre-school stage will have a great impact in enhancing students’ psychological, mental and behavioral readiness for maximum benefit. From our public education system. In this regard, we see a great role for school and university education, not only by providing excellent quality education, but by rehabilitating learners with the necessary capabilities, including awareness, motivation, mental and behavioral skills; To continue learning for life.

If lifelong learning constitutes one of the important dimensions of the holistic approach necessary for the continuous improvement of education in our country, providing distinguished education for all categories of students, in line with their needs, inclinations and abilities, represents another dimension that is no less important.

As is known to all, our country is committed to the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations General Assembly in 2015 and to be achieved by 2030, where the fourth goal focuses on ensuring inclusive and equitable quality education, and promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all. In fact, our state’s commitment to providing education for all categories of students in principle and application is an essential part of the philosophy of our educational system since its inception. Achieving such a goal requires the educational system at all levels, in terms of design and implementation, to provide: a sustainable and proactive educational system for people of determination from early detection to optimal involvement in society, a sustainable proactive system for discovering, nurturing and developing talented people, and a plurality of academic and professional paths that provide options Diversity of students in line with their inclinations, abilities and ambitions, and in line with the needs of the labor market and national development plans. Those who are familiar with the emergence and development of the “Emirati School” system (the general public education system of the UAE), will undoubtedly notice the keenness to be equipped with all the aforementioned capabilities, to provide a “distinguished education for all”.

Minister of Education



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

