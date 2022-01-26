Our educational system is going through delicate developmental changes, making great leaps in line with the aspirations of the United Arab Emirates and its wise leadership, to achieve a high-class educational system that is the lever towards a humanitarian, developmental and civilized renaissance, in which all are partners and key contributors to the success of this educational vision While we are convinced that society with all its components is an essential partner in shaping and reaching the developmental goals of education, we see parents in particular as an essential component of the comprehensive education system.

The experiences of other countries have provided us with an important illumination that highlights the essential role of parents in reaching the goals of developing education systems. Many countries have sought to develop technical and vocational education to enhance their national economies, and although those in charge of education list many factors for the success of the technical and vocational education system in these countries, they are unanimously agreed that without the awareness and support of parents in particular, these efforts would not have succeeded. In fact, parents in our country provide the greatest examples in the context of the centrality of their role in the education system. They have had a great impact in achieving our state’s educational aspirations from the very beginning, by ensuring the education of both boys and girls, and instilling the importance of science in the hearts of their sons and daughters, which A foundation for Emirati human capital to achieve our comprehensive national renaissance.

The amazing and exceptional efforts made by parents to make distance education successful during the “Covid-19” crisis have strengthened, at the national level, the reverence for the role of parents, and the great respect for their assumption of national responsibility with a sense of sincerity and dedication. We are fully convinced that, in the process of pushing forward with many initiatives within our short, medium and long-term future plans, we will continue to receive advice and support from parents, and work together to fortify our identity, enhance our present, and crystallize our future.

In the above, we tried to review some of the important motives for adopting inclusiveness and integration in the development of our educational system, as some areas have emerged that have been the focus of our development initiatives so far, and will be the subject of our future efforts in the education sector, with the hope that in the near future we will have a detailed review of our future plans. Since we have approached technical and vocational education in the above, we affirm that it will be one of the areas of diligent future work that seeks to expand and enhance the quality of this type of education, based on the economic requirements of our country. In this context, and based on the previous successes recorded by technical and vocational education in the country, we are working in full coordination with those in charge of the institutions of the national economy; To determine the required fields in the technical and vocational education sector, develop its knowledge and skill outputs, both general and higher, provide qualified teachers, apply appropriate mechanisms to ensure the quality of education, attract more students in this type of education, and coordinate with national economic institutions to provide training that is not an integral part of professional curricula, and building a solid qualifications system that allows members of this important sector to learn for life and study until obtaining a professional doctorate degree. We are confident that concerted efforts, and the growing societal awareness of the need to strengthen the technical and vocational education sector, will in turn, with the encouragement and support of parents and the school academic and vocational guidance system, increase the motivation of more of our sons and daughters to join this sector. The technical and vocational education sector has provided many graduates to the labor market in our country who enjoy high efficiency and distinguished productivity, and the future is wide before us to see an upward growth not only in the number of graduates, but also in the great qualitative additions that they will provide to our national economy.

Our national occasions have always been opportunities to thank the Creator for the great leaders, a generous land, a generous people, and a civilization whose past and present promise us the greatness of its future. With the symbolism of our fiftieth anniversary, we – the people of this good house – look to this future from above the solid ground of the union, and we prepare for this future with the visions of those who have experienced excellence, and the plans of those who do not know the impossible. The eyes of our students who are driven with enthusiasm, the tireless devotion of their teachers, and the passion of each member of our educational system constitute a pledge to the nation and its people that will guide us, perseverance, cooperation and integration, to be the best educational system.

Minister of Education



