The Community cybersecurity department this week aborted a computer attack on the portal of the Ministry of Education, Educarm, which is used regularly by teachers, students and parents, more now with the system of blendedness in classrooms due to the pandemic.

The general director of Corporate Informatics of the regional government, Javier Martínez Gilabert, stressed that the ‘hack’ was detected last Thursday and was “special.” The protocol established in the National Security Scheme of the CCN-CERT, the cybersecurity body of the National Intelligence Center (CNI), was immediately applied. Thus, the attack was notified to the affected Ministry and se changed all user passwords, setting random keys. Registered users were sent an SMS to enter the portal again and enter a new password for secure access in the future. Likewise, part of what happened was reported to the State Agency for Data Protection.

Javier Martínez Gilabert affirms that “the security hole has been solved” and that the Education portal works normally. Experts investigate the origin of the ‘hack’. For now, access to user accounts has not been detected “From rare IP’s abroad”.

The director general indicates that computer attacks on the Community have increased by 80% during the pandemic. On the other hand, the ANPE union asked its members to change the passwords in Educarm and asked the Ministry for more security on the platform.