The activities of the ninth session of the Education Interface Exhibition and the Middle East Youth Conference (2023) will start under the slogan “Nine Years in the Service of Education”, during the period from (16-17) May, with wide local and international participation from educational and academic institutions, under the auspices of His Highness Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior.

The exhibition aims to anticipate future professions and academic majors that keep pace with the needs of the labor market and identify its trends, and scientific and professional specializations that meet its future needs, build sustainable relationships in the field of education between all parties to the educational process, and provide a selection of leading universities to introduce students to their academic programs, standards and admission conditions. And register in it, and bridge the gap between the outputs of higher education and the requirements of the labor market, and inform students and their parents about the best academic practices in scientific institutions, and provide an opportunity for students and their parents to discuss their study options and educational aspirations.

The head of the organizing committee of the exhibition, Dr. Moza Saeed Al-Badi, confirmed in a press conference yesterday in Abu Dhabi that the success achieved by the exhibition in its eight previous and consecutive sessions, and the impact of the positive echoes it left among specialists, researchers and participants from all over the world, has become a distinguished platform for discussing education issues and developments in scientific research. related to the development of the education system in the country.

She stated that the number of participating universities reached 50 universities and educational and academic institutions from within the country, and more than 350 regional and international universities represented by four entities within the country for many countries such as the United States of America, Britain, France, Malaysia, Australia and many other countries.

Al-Badi added: “A group of official speakers representing ministries, agencies, universities and higher education institutions will participate in the Middle East Youth Conference, in which they will discuss strategic issues related to basic and higher education issues, the most important of which is the role of education in achieving sustainable development, and the applications of artificial intelligence in education.”

For his part, the Director of the Security Qualifications Center at the General Directorate for Competency Development at the Ministry of Interior, Colonel Dr. Khalfan Al-Naqbi, confirmed that the Ministry of Interior is keen in every session to continue its support and participation in this global educational event, through the departments concerned with development, study, and scientific and academic research.

Mohammed Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Quality of Student Life Sector at the Emirates Foundation for School Education, said: “The exhibition constitutes a global platform for discussing future labor market trends, and contributes to identifying the skills necessary for our generations to continue their journey with confidence and competence, in order to achieve the goals of our country for the next fifty years.”