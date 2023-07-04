The Emirates Foundation for School Education announced the launch of a school certificate attestation service (original copy) for twelfth grade students for use outside the country.

Yesterday, the grievance and grade review platform for students and parents was closed for the third semester of the current academic year 2022-2023, after the deadline for submitting grievances (from June 26 to July 3) expired.

In detail, the Foundation announced the design of 10 digital services that save time and effort for customers to complete transactions, which included the service of requesting certification of a general education study certificate (the time for its completion was specified in three working days), requesting verification of the authenticity of the certificate, and requesting the issuance of a certificate to whom it may concern regarding the student’s academic sequence in schools. government, and requesting the issuance of a study continuity certificate for a student in a government school. The Foundation has also developed various services such as requesting an inquiry, submitting a note, or submitting a proposal.

The institution also made it possible to request the payment of tuition fees for the children of expatriates in public schools, a request for registration in integrated continuing education, a request for registration and admission of a student in a public school, a request for issuing a certificate of leaving a study, in addition to the digital service “Request to amend the data of a former student in a public school.”

The services require creating an account on the institution’s website, filling out the application electronically, paying the fees, and then receiving the transaction through the delivery company.

The Emirates Foundation for School Education confirmed the activation of the registration link in the original certificate service after the Eid holiday, as the electronic certificates are available on the student’s page. As for the original version outside the country, it made it possible to release it after the Eid holiday.

She explained that the student who wants to obtain the original copy must choose “Original 2023” when registering via the link, so that the certificates are printed and delivered to a delivery company for delivery within 48 hours of submission.