The Ministry of Education announced that the implementation of the Integrated Curriculum Series in Arabic Language, Culture and Ethics “Salama Series” has become optional, starting from the next academic year 2023-2024.

The decision came after a comprehensive review of the curriculum conducted by the ministry, which included extensive analytical studies and recommendations of the National Committee for Reviewing Arabic Language Curricula, which is a neutral national academic committee of national educational institutions.

According to this decision, public and private schools that apply the ministerial curriculum can now choose between applying the integrated “Salama Series”, or teaching Arabic language, Islamic education, social studies and moral education for students in the first cycle (from first to fourth grade) as separate subjects with their educational resources provided by them. The Ministry of Education.

The Ministry revealed that the decision to make the “Salama Series” available to schools voluntarily came after conducting a comprehensive and in-depth study conducted by specialized teams from the Ministry, in addition to a comprehensive review carried out by a national academic committee that includes elite education experts to review the integrated curriculum and ensure its compatibility with the needs of the educational community and the educational strategy in The state, in line with best international practices and reflects positively on students as the focus of the educational process and the basis for its development process. In December 2022, the Ministry of Education formed a neutral academic national committee to review the integrated curriculum in Arabic language, culture and ethics (Salama Series) for students in the first cycle (from first to fourth grade).

The committee included in its membership experts and specialists in the educational field from the United Arab Emirates University, Zayed University, Mohammed bin Zayed University for Human Sciences, the University of Sharjah, the University of Birmingham Dubai, and the Khalifa Award for Education. After its formation, the committee held several meetings over a period of three months, during which it discussed In detail, the integrated curriculum according to a methodology based on global perceptions in the field of curriculum design, teaching reading, and ensuring the achievement of optimal educational outcomes. The committee focused mainly on the philosophy of the curriculum, its application mechanisms, and ways of developing it to achieve the goals for which it was set. Then, the committee submitted a comprehensive report to the Ministry of Education, through which it proposed recommendations to develop the curriculum in the medium and long term.