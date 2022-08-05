I hear say, there he; no, there we are. Florestan.

In the internal process of Morena to designate its candidate for the government of the state of Mexico, the party operated as in the old days of the PRI, with a discipline that was unknown to it. When Mario Delgado revealed that she was Delfina Gómez, her two strongest applicants, Horacio Duarte and Higinio Martínez, immediately recognized her and offered unity.

This is something unprecedented in the history of the party that Andrés Manuel López Obrador founded in 2014 and with which four years later, in 2018, he overwhelmingly won the Presidency of the Republic with 53 percent of the vote, thirty million votes. That of exceeding 50 percent of the vote had not happened since the elections that Miguel de La Madrid won in July 1982, with all and the bankruptcy of the country that José López Portillo inherited. In addition, he broke the thirds of the three elections of this century and the left obtained the presidency of Mexico for the first time.

Now his project is to repeat in 2024, the state of Mexico will be the laboratory of 2024 for the first time, not like before they said it but it wasn’t.

The first test he passed, avoiding the rupture. The second will be to win the elections in that historic bastion of the PRI and repeat it in 22 months in the presidential election, for which he will also have to maintain Morena’s unity, which he will be in charge of, as he operated in the neighboring state.

I am convinced that he will assert his leadership and leadership so that when announcing his candidate, those who go in search of the same, but on their own, do not break up the party. I don’t see it.

PATCHWORK

1. JOURNALISTS.- The undersecretary of Federal Public Security, Ricardo Mejía, in his Zero Impunity section in the morning, went back to his business: He denied that so far this year they have murdered thirteen journalists and insisted that there are eleven, there always remains two. And I ask you, is it valid to haggle over the number of journalists killed, eleven instead of thirteen? I don’t understand;

2. BUREAUCRATS.- In the midst of a health crisis, a downturn in the economy, loss of jobs, closure of companies, the government bank remains oblivious. Obviously the president does not know it, but in NAFIN, directed by Eugenio Nájera, it takes eight months! to approve a loan

to micro and small businesses. They oblivious to reality, unless there is a closeness or militancy with the 4-T. The double talk; Y

3. KAFKIAN.– The clash between Morena and the opposition exceeds the chaotic and is reflected by the fact that in San Lázaro two open parliamentary forums are being held simultaneously, one from the ruling party and the other from the opposition, while López Obrador recognized just yesterday that his two last constitutional reforms, the electoral one and that of the National Guard to SEDENA, will not pass. And yes, they will not. Everyone in his forum confirms it.

See you on Tuesday, but privately.

#Edomex #times #AMLO