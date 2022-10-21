Saturday, October 22, 2022
The editor recommends | You should go to these exhibitions on the weekend

October 21, 2022
Culture|The editor recommends

In the Tm gallery, you can admire paintings where you spend a nervous holiday in a bathtub, advises critic Sanna Lipponen.

Anna-Stiina Korhonen approach to the nervous holiday theme is warm and full of bubbling rebellion. In the paintings, we take bubble baths in the clawfoot tub, eat pizza and drink cocktails. A horned figure may be lurking in the background or sitting in broad daylight as a friend on a blanket to roll the dice.

Anna-Stiina Korhonen: Nerve holiday 30.10. until at the Tm gallery, painters.fi/tmgalleria/

Camilla Vuorenmaa: How many years have I been floating out there (painting and engraving on wood, 2022. Picture: Jussi Tiainen

Waking up from hypersleep

Princess Leia, Alien’s Ellen Ripley and The Terminator Sarah Connor – Camilla Vuorenmaa draws from the movie heroes of his childhood. The works painted on a relief-like wooden base fascinate and now turn more towards the abstract than before. The whole both breathes and suffocates.

Camilla Vuorenmaa: I Promised to come back for her birthday 13.11. until at Helsinki Contemporary, helsinkcontemporary.com

Penelope Umbrico: Used Same White Ceramic Cats / eBay, (2014-2022)

Porcelain cats online

Penelope Umbricone the installations feature photos of used mattresses to porcelain cats. The product images collected from various platforms on the Internet, from Ebay to Tori.fi, are clumsy, tender and surprisingly multidimensional: in addition to the objects, they capture images of time and everyday life, technological developments, and sometimes also the photographer meandering with his camera.

Penelope Umbrico: For sale in the condition shown in the picture until February 5, 2023 at the Museum of Photography in K1, fotografiateenmuseo.fi

Camilla Edström Ödemark: Chamber Plague I-XIII (concrete and rotten, stained birch, 2022). Picture: Aukasti Heinonen

Wooden guts and porous bodies

Camilla Edström Ödemark deals with the anatomy and autonomy of the human body in his sculptures – the porosity and overlapping of bodies. The tree takes the shape of the intestine, the teeth grow from the surface of the tree. The materials also play a central role in those exhibited at the same time Ville Mäkikoskelan in reduced stone sculptures.

Camilla Edström Ödemark: Transformers 23.10. until at Galleria Sculptor, sculptors.fi

Recommended

