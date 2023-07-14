The editor recommends | This summer, art goes handsomely to the forest, which is an ingenious place to present environmentally critical contemporary art

This week’s recommendations include plenty of art exhibitions, the Venice Architecture Biennale and an interview with the charming Judi Dench.

Pirkanmaan two traditional visual art events were supplemented this summer with a third overview of contemporary art, when the Hyytiälä research station opened Periphery-show.

Metsä is an ingenious place to present contemporary art that criticizes the human way of relating to nature as a mere resource. We see the forest only as a scientifically measurable object or as an economically productive resource.

Periphery-exhibition tries to restore to nature its independent value independent of humans. The works are experiential and at the same time very conceptual. Familiarization to the ideas behind the works is recommended. Otherwise, you can go to the forest.

The forest and paper industries are also concretely present at Mänttä’s visual arts weeks. There are wood processing factories in the landscape and the name of the summer exhibition is there Behind the tree.

Minna Suoniemi and Petri Ala-Maunus curated fresh look at contemporary art presents an idyll, with surprise bubbling under the surface. Many of the famous artists are at the Mänttä Art Weeks for the first time.

Pirkanmaa’s third and oldest summer destination is Art Center Purnu. Its Balance-exhibition discusses climate change and species loss. In Purnu, the paintings of Mänttä’s second curator, Petri Ala-Maunus, are on display.

The art triangle of three exhibitions can be recommended. The only downside is that getting around all of them at once requires your own car. That, on the other hand, is a bad starting point for environmental exhibitions.

Periferia at Hyytiälä forest station, Puu takaa at Mäntä art weeks and Balansi Art Center in Purnu.

A practical solution to the crisis: The Huussi.

The door you’re looking for

Finland the pavilion stands out in this year’s Venice Architecture Biennale. The concept is thought out, stylish and carefully made. Although the topic is serious, there is a real dose of self-irony and humor.

In the center is a traditional outdoor hut. The same hotel relief that can be found in the courtyard of numerous Finnish cabins.

The topic is important. The name of the exhibition is Huussi – Imagining the Future History of Sanitation. It emphasizes the role of architects in solving climate change.

Vesivessa wastes potable liquid with a photo album at a time when Europe is also suffering from a water shortage. A dry toilet, on the other hand, saves water and enables nutrients to be recycled.

The exhibition futuristic video describes Finland as a country that has held the keys to the solution to the crisis for centuries: the dry toilet, The Huussi.

In the exhibition publication let’s go through the cultural history of vuhuussi. Finland is known in the world for its saunas, but the building that focuses on human waste is still shamed. However, the little ones are a perfect example of the nation’s own building art, a kind of ite architecture.

Exhibition of the Finnish Pavilion at the Venice Architecture Biennale.

Judi Dench opens on Louis Theroux’s show.

There is Nothing Like a Dame

Documentarian With Louis Theroux has an amazing ability to get people to open up in front of the camera. In the new documentary series shown at Yle Areena, he focuses on lighter topics for a change.

The brightest gem of the star interview series is the 88-year-old acting legend Judy Dench. It is safe to say that he is the greatest living British actor. However, it does not show from the behavior.

The uncomplicated icon refuses to be named a national treasure, speaks in a gruff voice to his parrot and wears a doormat that says “We’ve been expecting you, Mr Bond”. Yes. Shakespeare’s and other classics, he has also played M in the 007 movies.

The interview with Louis Theroux is funny and moving. The most touching part is Dench’s relationship with her husband, who died more than 20 years ago, to Michael Williams. He’s an actor too. Talking about Williams’ death still feels overwhelming. The marriage was long and clearly very happy.

Louis Theroux: Interviews with the stars, Judi Dench at Yle Areena.