The editor recommends | The Valta series is the most exhilarating television in a while

The Norwegians have made Gro Harlem Brundtlandt's rise to power an absolutely irresistible political satire.

If knowledge of Norway's internal politics in the 1970s has remained thin, no problem. A cure has been invented for the trouble and it can be found at Yle Areena. A six-part Norwegian political satire Power (Liver) is the most exhilarating television in a while.

When years have been woven into the verisimilitude of series based on history, it's wonderful how Power is said to be based on “truths, lies and poorly remembered events”. That's right, thank you Norwegians!

Thanks for the how too Gro Harlem Brundtland (b. 1939) when watching the first episode of the series about the beginning of his career and the internal power struggles of the Labor Party, you will be overcome with joyous insanity for a while. So what, how have they done this?

In use are the breaking of the fourth wall, i.e. the fact that a leeching furniture dealer Arvid Engen talking to the camera, as well as the fact that the fictional nature of the series is shown by walking off the sets.

“ The Finnish viewer is also amused and horrified by the feeling of being at home.

And whatever Power is a full-blooded epoch, the exterior shots were taken in the middle of Oslo's modern street bustle. Genius. Jippo is guaranteed to save money, but above all it gives the series a freestyle feel. And laugh. I wouldn't have thought how elegantly and understatedly funny it would be when the protagonist in his 1970s clothes and political crises walks in the street noise of the 2020s.

The bonus is that Power after getting to know the guys, he likes to spend a good while reading the web about them Store Norske lexikon – encyclopedia.

Just the right, perfect Linn Ullmann

I don't actually not very convincing in my recommendation By Linn Ullman new Girl, 1983 novel, I read everything translated into Finnish anyway. That's what I've done Before sleep – from the first novel (Før du sovner, 1998) since and will continue to do so again. I've only read a little bit of the beginning of this new one, but it's enough to know: this is great, I don't want to rush it.

So what appeals to Ullman? Tickling autobiographies, feeling of the world, family relationships. That while he writes honestly towards feeling, not everything is obviously on display. The most important one emerges from between the sentences, is lost in how the words are arranged.

Lorca, Kahiluoto, Martinit

Vere hääut is a collaboration between Helsinki Dance Company and Compañía Kaari & Roni Martin.

Spanish Federico García Lorcan (1898–1936) tragedy Blood wedding has not been performed very diligently in Finland. Now there is an opportunity to see an interpretation of it, which sounds wildly promising. Acting as the director trio is the dramaturgy Atro Kahiluotoin charge of choreography Kaari Martin and composed Roni Martin. The show, which draws more broadly from Lorca's life and surrealist art, brings the early 1930s, which boasted fascism and war, into contact with our present day, the authors promise.

