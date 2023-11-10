The editor recommends | The treatment of David Beckham was rough

The documentary series about football player David Beckham is so well done that you will be hooked in no time.

May be that About David Beckham would never have become the top soccer player known to the whole world without his father. This is evident from the Netflix documentary that tells Beckham’s life story. The father, who was a passionate fan of Manchester United, wanted his son to play big in his favorite club, so that was aimed at in his upbringing from the beginning.

Disciplinarily and obsessively, the father trained his son from morning to night in the backyard. At some point, he also started drinking the boy Guinness beer and feeding him raw eggs, so that the small boy would gain a little more size. No praise came from the strict father, no matter how proud he was.

Another top athlete, a tennis player, inevitably comes to mind Andre Agassiwho also trained from a young age under the guidance of a demanding father.

David Beckham has practiced football all his life, because his father, a passionate ManU fan, wanted his son to play for his favorite club one day. Beckham honed his famous kick in the garden of his home from morning to night.

Beckham became one of the most followed footballers of his time, establishing himself as a style icon in a time before social media. Quite an achievement too.

The documentary series is so well made that you can watch it in no time. Apart from Beckham’s rise to the top, it also tells about what his (and Victoria-wife’s) life was behind the scenes and all the media attention during the hottest years of popularity. Beckham lets the viewer get close, because the documentary is very personal. It’s time to finally talk about painful things.

David Beckham also opens up about the most difficult moments of his career in the documentary.

Beckham’s the most difficult period of his career began with the 1998 World Cup. England lost to Argentina in the play-off match, and the reason for the defeat was blamed on Beckham, who received a red card in the match. After that, the entire nation seemed to turn its back on him.

The second part of the documentary about the events is the most gruesome and disgusting thing to watch in the series. On the street, fans spat, cursed, threatened and behaved aggressively. In every club match, for months, Beckham was faced with only hostile booing storms and obscenities. It broke Beckham. It is clear that he would have needed professional help to deal with the matter then, but no one understood how to offer it.

Anyone who follows sports should watch that episode and remember that no athlete deserves to be treated like that.

Beckham, Netflix

In the Norwegian Christmas Storm series completed last year, people who don’t know each other meet each other just before Christmas at the airport, where they get stuck due to bad flight weather.

A stormy Christmas at the airport with ventu guests

Where from know that Christmas is near? About cheaply made romantic Christmas movies arriving on channels and streaming services. The more difficult task is to find possible gems among them. Fortunately, Norwegians know Christmas romance.

Ida Elise Broch plays a well-known pop singer in the series.

A miniseries completed last year Christmas storm takes place at the airport, where passengers and employees stuck due to weather conditions have to spend the last hours before Christmas together. Six episodes contain surprising encounters, conversations, arguments and crushes. Despite the snow, the mood is warm, fun and romantic. See you in one central role Ida Elise Brochwhich is remembered for another Norwegian (perfect!) Christmas series Home for Christmas. The same factors can be found in the background of both series.

Christmas Storm, Netflix.

Gullan Bornemark is known in Sweden as Aunt Gullan, who is loved by the whole nation.

The adorable Gullan aunt sings to the children

Swedish a luminous woman appeared on television in the 1960s, who became known for the children’s songs she composed and wrote herself. In his own program, he sang to children. The songs of aunt Gullan, who made more than 400 songs, have been etched in the memory of Swedes for generations. What a captivating 95-year-old today Gullan’s Bornemark anyway, there’s something about him that’s the same as Aira in Samulin. The pioneer of children’s music exudes cheerfulness and positivity. The documentary delights and makes you smileeven if you don’t know Aunt Gullan or her songs from before.

Gullan – pioneer of children’s music, Yle Areena.