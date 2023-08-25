Friday, August 25, 2023
The editor recommends | The tigers have gotten loose and the world sways on its tracks in Viljami Heinonen's paintings

August 25, 2023
The tigers have gotten loose and the world sways on its tracks in Viljami Heinonen's paintings

Culture|The editor recommends

On the weekend exhibition tour, you can see tigers on the loose, improvisation born from street art, and glimpses of everyday life and fairy tales.

Although nature is familiar from urban dystopias Viljami Heinonen in the new paintings, not everything is as sunny as it first seems. The world is teetering on its tracks and the tigers have gotten loose.

Viljami Heinonen: Unfolding the Night 10.9. until at Galerie Forsblom, galerieforsblom.com.

Visual insights

Petri Hytönen: Before the Night, pigment print, marker and watercolor on paper. Picture: Gallery Ama

Petri Hytönen watercolors and collages offer what the name of the exhibition promises: small fleeting moments from everyday life and fairy tales. The works ooze tasty and often also nasty visual insights.

Petri Hytönen: Small Moments 3.9. until Gallery Ama, ama.gallery.

Quick gestures and striking colors

Sailor Love, 2023, acrylic, oil and oil pastel on canvas. Picture: Jussi Tiainen

Teemu Mäenpään expressionism shows his roots in street art. The paintings are airy improvisations and complex stories based on quick gestures and apt use of colors.

Teemu Mäenpää: On the Wall 10.9. until at Helsinki Contemporary, helsinkcontemporary.com.

From swamps and dangers

Sirkka-Liisa Kortelainen: Rigel, 1981, acrylic on canvas. Picture: Gallery 68

“Art is the discovery of what exists”, Sirkka-Liisa Kortelainen (1921–2016) said. He gathered the starting points of his works from the marshes and dangers of North Karelia and condensed them into geometric surfaces that could be heard through each other.

Sirkka-Liisa Kortelainen 27.8. until at Galleria 68, Hämeentie 68.

