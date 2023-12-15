The editor recommends | The novel was ordered to be removed from Russian libraries, and now I'm taking pictures of its pages in Finland

The contemporary Russian novel made an indelible impression on the journalist.

I do not understand myself. In recent years, I've developed a habit of taking pictures of the pages of the books I'm reading, and it doesn't make much sense.

Of course, I don't save any page of any book on my phone, but the ones I find most impressive.

I practically never go back to look at the pictures I took, and I also don't share them on social media. Knowing about their existence is enough for me.

So the fate of the pictures I took will probably be the same as the endless gig videos that people nowadays save on their phones from gig to gig.

Russian writer Oksana Vasyakina Wound– novel, I have illustrated pages 189 and 217, for example. In addition, I have a selection of pictures on my phone, from which the page number has been cut off.

The novel published in Russia in 2021 was published in Finnish this year. In the autobiographical work, the narrator carries his mother's ashes in an urn to remote Ust-Ilimsk. At the same time, she goes through her own life stages and her relationship with her mother.

About a year ago, Moscow libraries got list of books, which must be destroyed based on the “gay propaganda law”. One of the works ordered to be destroyed was by Vasjakina Wound.

Vasyakina writes suffocatingly beautifully. The pages I have described are indisputable proof of that. For example, on page 217, which I already mentioned earlier, the narrator returns in his mind to the night bus ride “on the blinding blue Siberian highway under the scary big sky”. I'm speechless.

Oksana Vasjakina: Wound (Rana). Finnish Riku Toivola. Big Dipper.

The best rap records of the year

Aaro Teikarin Published in the fall under the stage name Ex Tuuttiz XT are definitely the best domestic rap records of the current year.

Ex Tuuttiz

In previous years, Teikari's music was self-ironic gangster rap, but the new album is more introverted than before. He hasn't lost the cartoonishness of his narration, but the atmosphere is dark.

The world of an interesting album is getting closer 32 Barz of My Life!!! – in the song: “For many years I was too messed up, and that makes me feel terrible.”

Ex Tuuttiz: XT (OFN)

Young people in remote areas dream of California

Of streaming services there are gems in the rocks, the existence of which may never be known. That's why I'm still grateful to my friend who mentioned Disney+ on social media Reservation Dogs series.

Paulina Alexis, D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor and Devery Jacobs star in Reservation Dogs.

Based on the first impression, the series is a swashbuckling story about four young people belonging to the indigenous peoples of North America who wander from rural Oklahoma to California. However, the deepest themes of the series can be found in sadness and giving up.

The series has attracted attention in the United States, as its actors, directors and screenwriters are from the country's indigenous population.

The third and last production season of the series recently became available to watch in Finland as well.

Reservation Dogs (Disney+)