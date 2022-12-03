The editor recommends | The novel set in Ostrobothnia is one of the best of the year, and has already received international attention

Maria Turtschaninoff’s novel follows the development of a relationship with nature in the lands of a single house. Recommendations also include an exciting board game whose stories will spend dozens of hours.

2.12. 14:07 | Updated 13:15

Swamphoe and – the spirit of the forest. Maria Turtschaninoff first adult novel Marsh is definitely at the top of my personal best book of the year list. Set in Central Ostrobothnia, the story follows the construction and gradual collapse of one house and farm from the 17th century until the 21st century. With people, but also with other living things.

The novel has also inspired people outside of Finland. In mid-November, the agency announced that the Finnish translation rights had been sold to 15 countries. The biggest breakthrough on the international market is, of course, the English-language publishing contract with a prestigious publishing house: Booker and Nobel prize-winning authors have been seen on the lists of Pushkin Press.

Read more: Finnish book exports are at a record level: translations of Maria Turtschaninoff’s novels have been sold into 15 languages

The original title of the work Arvejord, heritage land, focuses attention on the inheritance of a space built in the middle of a forest from one generation to another, but inheritance has many meanings. Not only people are connected, but also animals, plants, the forest and its spirits – the land itself.

With the climate crisis, the connection between humans and other living things is repeatedly on display. Turtschaninoff builds a multi-threaded and gentle overall picture around the idea, where everything is one, death is part of life. And, every now and then, someone makes a deal at the edge of the swamp.

Maria Turtschaninoff: Finland (Arvejord, fin. Sirkka-Liisa Sjöblom, Tammi )

Adventures on the game board

Board game can be a story and a work of art that you spend dozens of hours with. In the course of a couple of years, approximately all possible awards have been collected Sleeping Gods is a beautiful and painstakingly built, incredibly detailed game that can be played alone or with three others. The game also represents my favorite genre in that the players do not plot and fight against each other, but instead sail on the same ship, as one crew.

The year is 1929, and Captain Sofi Odessa’s ship is thrown into a strange world in a storm. In order to get back home, they must find the totems the old gods long for. The ship sails from page to page of the map book while the story is built based on the choices made by the players. There are battles, explorations and hidden treasures – and suddenly three hours have passed.

Ryan Laukat’s designed and illustrated Sleeping Gods is on the more expensive side, so finding the game in the library makes me happy. I also recommend watching the tutorial videos and choosing a big enough table as the game platform, that’s how many different pieces, cards and rules the game contains.

I’ll also share a friend’s tip: Sleeping Gods when playing as background music, it’s perfect for example Monkey Island -game series soundtrack.

Sleeping Gods. Red Raven Games. 14+

Correction December 3 at 1:15 p.m.: Contrary to what was claimed earlier in the story, Maria Turtschaninoff’s novel Suomaa is set in Central Ostrobothnia, not North Ostrobothnia.