The editor recommends | The Doors composer recalls his drug hell self-ironically

Recommendations also include performances of Sibelius’s violin concerto at tempos that the composer would approve of.

by The Doors the key composer was the guitarist Robby Kriegerwho, in addition to his own compositions, also complemented his bandmates as a singer-lyricist Jim Morrison compositional ideas. Krieger’s Set the Night On Fire -memoirs perfectly complement the late keyboard player By Ray Manzarek and a drummer John Densmore memoirs.

Instead, Krieger wants to debunk myths. According to him, Morrison, who died at the age of 27, was a more mundane case than his reputation. The extremely talented lyricist and performer’s alcoholism deepened early on, but in the end he politely apologized to his band mates for the cell phone joke and was hardworking and creative at his best in the studio.

Krieger dispels dozens of The Doors myths with more mundane facts and especially punches Jerry Hopkins and by Daniel Sugerman No One Here Gets Out Alive -book, which was once translated into Finnish under the name Jim. He accuses Sugerman of revitalizing Hopkins’ factual background work with incorrect information. Oliver Stone The Doors -film is largely fiction, and Krieger corrects its details as well.

Of course, Krieger expertly describes the composition of the music and the chemistry of the band’s playing together. Instead of Morrison’s partying, Krieger talks more dryly self-ironically about his own drug hell. It gradually deepened through cocaine to heroin and speedball years after the active years of The Doors.

Once Jim Morrison’s bandmates and other close circle made an “intervention” to stop the singer’s drug problem. It only helped temporarily.

Krieger says that decades later a similar intervention had to be done for him as well. Old bandmates Ray Manzarek and John Densmore were also present.

Also a child of the Kriegers Waylon Krieger embraced his parents’ addiction, but at the time of writing these memoirs, both generations were dry. Father and son also appear together on the concert stage from time to time.

Robby Krieger & Jeff Alulis: Set the Night on Fire, life, death and guitar playing in The Doors (Fin. Kirsi Luoma), Like, 440 p.

Sibelius’ violin concerto picks up speed

In the year 2005 I did a thing called Jean Sibelius’s violin concerto slows down. In the 1930s, the duration of performances had increased to less than 28 minutes Jascha Heifetz -performances up to over 35 minutes in length.

The first and second parts of the concerto work at a wide variety of tempos, so you should only pay attention to the finale. Namely, Sibelius got so fed up with the plodding performances of the finale that he changed the notation Allegro ma non tanto (quickly, but not too much) to allegro (quickly) and emphasized that virtuosity emerges in the finale only with the metronome marking 108–116. Even faster tempos work if the virtuosity is at Heifetz’s level, and then the finale can run for less than seven minutes. On the other hand, if you approach eight minutes, the character becomes unnecessarily relaxed.

We need to collect data on a larger scale again, because initially I would say that stalking has decreased for a change in recent years. Immo Yang won the Sibelius violin competition in the spring and played the finale of the concerto with great speed. Did the same this week Hilary Hahn As soloist of the Radio Symphony Orchestra.

With such tempos, the final is no longer “polonese for polar bears” like it was Donald Tovey that’s what you described Erik Tawaststernan in words “exorcism ritual” which turns into “demonism and like a destructive frenzy”.

And as such, a familiar concert gets the blood pumping again!

The concert of the radio symphony orchestra can be watched at Yle Areena behind this link and the review of the RSO concert can be found from this link. Inmo Yang’s fast-paced final performance can be found from this Areena link.

Violinist Hilary Hahn in a press photo.

Read more: Jean Sibelius’s violin concerto slows down (from 2005)

Read more: The keyboard player opened the doors of consciousness (Ray Manzarek’s 2013 obituary)

Read more: As expected, Inmo Yang won the Sibelius violin competition – “I was lost, this is a new beginning for me”, he tells HS

Read more: “The winner was overwhelming” – Sakari Oramo, who led the jury of the Sibelius violin competition, explains the clear reason why Dmytro Udovychenko, the favorite of many, fell to third place

Read more: The concerts of the radio symphony orchestra were sold out, and no wonder: The program is ear candy from start to finish