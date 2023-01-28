The editor recommends | The brilliant black comedy was unfortunately not nominated for an Oscar, but you can watch it on your couch at home

It is also worth watching Jukka Lindström’s side story, which was ignored in the Kultainen Venla awards, and the series about the business appeal of the Theranos company.

Always can’t win. Not even every time. This is what Hugo the troll taught the children of the 1990s in the legendary TV game at the moment of defeat.

The statement has been on my mind again since the beginning of the year, when the cultural sector is full of award galas. The others grabbed one after the other deservedly. Others go without a win or even without a nomination despite their excellence.

Here are three great cultural products of the past year that are still worth watching, even if they don’t win trophies:

One was one of the most talked about films of the end of the year Succession known as the author By Mark Mylod guided by The Menu. The black comedy set in a top-class fine dining restaurant holds the viewer in its grip by causing an unpleasant feeling in an addictive way from the very first moment. By Seth Reiss and Will Tracy’s the script is top-notch, and the visuals of the film can’t be admired. The close-ups of the dishes enjoyed during the creepy evening have been done to the last in such a way that they resemble reality TV series set in the restaurant world that act as role models.

Despite its success, the film did not receive any Oscar nominations.

Because the flow of movies from theaters to streaming services has changed radically in recent years, it is The Menu can already be seen on home sofas.

The Menu, in cinemas and Disney+.

Jukka Lindström’s side history was published in spring 2022.

Brilliant political satire

Finn the television is doing great. This can be concluded, for example, from the fact that more than 20 awards were given out at the Kultainen Venla gala organized last week, and yet many good programs were not awarded at all.

Perhaps the biggest victim of judicial murder was a comedian Jukka Lindström’s hosted, exhilarating, prickly and amazingly apt comedy series Jukka Lindström’s side history. Of course, the program was nominated in the same category as last year’s giant phenomenon, which rightly gathered incense for itself Adults. But that’s okay: Lindström’s series can still be watched on Areena, and most of its jokes haven’t gotten old in a few months. A surprising number of people had apparently missed the program during the year, because even at the end of the year, social media regularly came across updates about why political satire is no longer made in Finland. Here it is.

Jukka Lindström’s side history, Yle Areena.

Amanda Seyfried plays Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout.

A compelling con story

About hoax stories have become classic subjects of TV series in recent years. After all, it is interesting to watch when someone gets to withdraw a huge amount of money from unsuspecting people with completely baseless claims. One of the most successful productions of the genre is about the CEO of the blood research company Theranos of Elizabeth Holmes narrative The Dropout. If the podcast of the same name is familiar, the series does not necessarily offer an insane amount of new information, but Amanda Seyfried plays the main character so captivatingly that the story, which is wrapped in worse and worse lies, has to be watched until the end.

The series still didn’t get any awards either at the Emmys or at the recently held Golden Globes, but Seyfried’s performance did. In the middle of a very tough TV year The Dropout seems to have fallen a bit short in discussions, but it’s still worth watching if it was left behind by other series last year. In real life, something has happened since the publication of the series: Holmes was sentenced to almost 13 years in prison and then tried to escape to Mexico.

The Dropout, on Disney+.

Correction 1/28/2023 at 12:06 p.m.: In the story’s intro, The Dropout series was mistakenly referred to as a movie.