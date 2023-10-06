The editor recommends | See at least these: Rafael Ward’s last works and three other interesting exhibitions

Didrichsen offers Wardi light therapy, and in the Tm gallery Eveliina Hämäläinen’s works dazzle the viewer.

If they get dark the evenings are oppressive, you can visit the Didrichsen Art Museum for light therapy. by Rafael Ward in the works, the yellow glows so brightly that you almost need sunglasses to look at it. Wardi died while preparing the exhibition, and now his last works are on display.

Rafael Wardi 28.1. until at the Didrichsen Art Museum, didrichsenmuseum.fi.

Werner von Hausen: Terrace of a house in Capri, 1929, oil on canvas, glued on cardboard.

A stubborn anti-modernist

Werner von Hausen (1870–1951) was not interested in the trappings of modern art, instead he wanted to pursue classic and permanent beauty in art. That’s what he found in the dazzling light of Italy and the spirituality of Anthroposophy.

Werner von Hausen – a forgotten classic 14.1. until at Villa Gyllenberg, villagyllenberg.fi.

Eveliina Hämäläinen: Source II 2023, oil on canvas

A painting like a wall hanging

Any longer looking at Eveliina Hämäläinen’s works, you could mistake them for wall hangings, but a closer look reveals them to be paintings made with a unique scratching technique. By removing the paint, images of mystical gardens, flowers and exotic birds have been created.

Eveliina Hämäläinen: At 22.10. until at the tm gallery, painters.fi/tmgalleria.

Simberg as a photographer

Hugo Simberg was one of the Finnish artists who became enthusiastic about photography at the end of the 19th century. For Simberg, the camera was not only an aid to art, but also an important means of expression and a way to record the surrounding life.

Hugo Simberg’s photographs and art 17.12. until at the Ateneum, ateneum.fi.