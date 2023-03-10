The editor recommends | Jubilee years, concrete and the basics of photography: These four exhibitions are worth seeing this weekend

Next month Celebrating his 90th birthday Yrjö Kukkapuro is a legend of Finnish furniture design. Emma celebrates her birthday with an exhibition where Kukkapuro’s playful furniture is paired with equally playful art.

Yrjö Kukkapuro: Magic House until 28 January 2024 at Emma, ​​emmamusem.fi.

Inari Krohn: Wanderer returns home, 2022, line etching, woodcut, watercolor, Chine collé.

Duet’s birthday party

Round years will also be celebrated in Galleria Dueto, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary Inari Krohn’s at the exhibition. The seemingly timeless works transport you to fairy-tale landscapes reminiscent of Northern Italy. Next to the mountains and lush trees, people’s joys and sorrows are placed in their scale.

Inari Krohn 26.3. until at Galleria Dueto, galleriaduetto.fi.

Hanging picture from Anssi Taulu’s Konkretia exhibition.

Concrete and tarps

About Ronske materials can create delicate art. Anssi Taulu in the hands, the concrete turns from mushrooms and shells into reliefs that lend their form language. Laura Lily on the other hand, the used old tarpaulins bring to mind a polluted sea.

Anssi Taulu & Laura Lilja 26.3. until at Galleria Sculptor, sculptors.fi.

Eadweard Muybridge: Animal Locomotion, Plate 393, 1880.

The basics of photography

Photographic art the museum’s first permanent exhibition dives deep into the basics of photography. The chemistry, history and social significance of photography will be covered, without forgetting the countless manifestations of photography.

I searched in the Museum of Photographic Art, fotografitaiteenmuseo.fi.