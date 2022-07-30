The editor recommends | In a gripping mystery story, a high school girls soccer team descends into cannibalism

This week’s recommendations include the teenage survival story Yellowjackets and the fantasy case of the year The Sandman.

Very there aren’t many Taboos in our permissive society, but when it comes to cannibalism, even the most tolerant know how to draw the line. Yellowjackets is about a high school girls’ soccer team that crosses a line that shouldn’t be crossed when their plane crashes in the middle of the desert on their way to a race. At the very beginning of the first episode, it is shown how they have drifted into horn-headed ritualistic cannibalism. What has happened?

The mystery begins to unravel in two time periods. Teenagers try to survive in the wilderness, shipwrecked in the grips of puberty and hunger. 25 years later, they are traumatized semi-celebrities, shipwrecked on the border between sanity and reality.

All the Actors do an excellent job and tie the story to psychological reality. Especially adult actors Juliette Lewis and Melanie Lynskey show the price they have had to pay. Christina Ricci is insanely funny.

Yellowjackets mixes genres nicely. It’s a drama, but it uses several subgenres of horror, in a way that suits the mainstream audience. There is also enough humor.

The themes arise naturally from the setting itself. What is essential is women’s relationship to power and violence, as well as the contradiction with society’s expectations of them. In the background lurks the good old magic of forests and sinking behind the borders of civilization.

There are clear echoes in the addictive mystery story From Lost, about its temporal layers, layering mysteries, and of course the whole plane crash. Let’s see how for deep twists Yellowjackets will be able to make it in the coming seasons.

Yellowjackets, Paramount+.

Tom Sturridge stars as Dream in The Sandman.

The Sandman, finally

That’s right it’s just that it’s about to start Game of Thrones sequel series and soon after that a series that looks really great From Lord of the Rings, neither of which are the TV series I’m most looking forward to. For me, the absolute fantasy case of the year is The Sandman. Or well, maybe a decade.

A couple of years ago, I read the whole ten album long The Sandman -comic again, I don’t know how many times. The work published thirty years ago is still a fascinating, beautiful, exciting and above all human story about how difficult it is to accept one’s own feelings, other people’s needs, the inevitability of change and, finally, the mortality of everything.

The Sandman Creator Neil Gaiman has guarded the film rights to his story like an expensive treasure. After decades of absurd Hollywood cabinet muddles, it finally appears on the screen, in the style of the times as a Netflix series.

Trailers based on this, the series that combines fantasy and the real world reproduces images directly from the pages of the comic book. Effects are needed, because the story of the lord of dreams and the prince of stories travels from one world to another. Sometimes it looks like a British TV drama in a good way. Above all The Sandman still looks its own, as it should.

The first season of The Sandman on Netflix 5.8.

