The editor recommends | I haven’t laughed as much as I did at Studio Pasila’s show in a while

Theatrical performances Dangerous Relationships, The Christmas Adventure of the Hölmölians and Death of an Actor all bring out the core of the theater in their own way.

I don’t haven’t laughed as much and as cleanly as the Helsinki City Theater in a while Dangerous relationships in the performance at Studio Pasila. Leea Klemola and Rosa-Maria Perän adaptation of Christopher Hampton from the play script Les Liaisons dangereuses (1985) – which in turn is based on By Pierre Choderlos de Laclos For a letter novel written in the 18th century – wonderfully airs gender and generational roles and power relations.

The play that premiered in Lappeenranta in 2012 is Anna-Elina Lyytikainen driven by the still recognizably Klemo-like. In addition to the incredible mood, it means, for example, that every curse word has a purifying power and that the lines are sometimes so catchy that even Pertti Koivulan with a conkar like that, you can deceive the buck.

Riitta Havukainen gives a great performance as director Wahlman, who literally sets things right for the young man preparing for the role of Jesus.

Dangerous relationships, Helsinki City Theatre, Studio Pasila. Performances on 31.12. until.

Ella Pyhällö and Helena Vieriko’s goofballs are becoming a concept.

Heartwarming fun

Ella Pyhältö and Helena Vierikko have rocked as fools for the first time in 2017. The half-hour performances in the upper heating of the National Theater, especially aimed at children over the age of 3, have been good and warm-hearted fun. This year’s performance is no exception, Christmas adventure of the foolswhose preview was on Friday, November 4.

When, as expected, the company goes out of business to get light, Ukko and Akka decide to go looking for a model of living in the city. There they run into Mirella – and can you imagine – talk to Santa Claus. That’s so cool!

The concept of Pyhällö and Vieriko is absolutely excellent and it holds the child viewers tightly in its grip. The Christmas adventure also has many nice winks for adult viewers. Hello Merry Christmas!

Christmas adventure of the fools, National Theatre. Early morning Sat 5.11. Presentations 10.12. until.

Elina Hietala and Heikki Törmi get to fully play theater in the second half of the show.

About theater and life

Right lovely and humane. That was my feeling in a nutshell when I saw the Vaara collective’s production Death of an actor – performance in Tampere Teatterikesä in August. Eino Saaren are on stage in the performance he directs Elina Hietala and Heikki Törmibut the work also features a work supervisor and a character therapist who worked as a choreographer Kirsi Törmi.

The focus of the work is the transition of Heikki Törmi, who has acted in the Kajaani city theater for a long time, to study psychology. The change raises many questions about acting and power relations in the theater, similar to those that Elina Hietala has pondered on her own.

While the performance gives a tantalizing glimpse into the inner world of the theater, Törmi and Hietala are above all on stage as such genuine people that the themes expand to also touch the viewer and his own glimpses of life.

Death of an actor. Performances in Takomo 4.11.–6.11.

Correction 4.11. at 11:47 a.m.: Death of an actor directed by Eino Saari, not Eino Salo, as was said earlier in the story.