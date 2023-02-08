The editor Rafael Martínez Alés passed away this Tuesday in Madrid at the age of 83, after a long illness. He was among the founders of the magazine Dialogue Notebooks, of undeniable importance in the Transition, and directed the publishing house linked to it, Edicusa. He was also general director of the National Book Institute and, therefore, responsible for the National Publishing House. Between 1989, when it was bought by Anaya, and 1999 he was the editorial director of Alianza.

Driven by Joaquín Ruiz-Giménez, the adventure of Dialogue Notebooks ended in 1978, after 15 years. He did it in the company of names such as director Pedro Altares (of whom he was much more than a friend), Juan Luis Cebrián, Gregorio Peces-Barba, Soledad Gallego-Díaz or Joaquín Estefanía. At that time he was one of the promoters of Enlace, a collective project started in 1970 by an idea of ​​Carlos Barral, which brought together several (then) independent publishers (among them Anagrama, Lumen, Tusquets, Barral, Peninsula, Cuadernos, etc. ) with a collection of paperbacks and a common distributor. “Rafael was an excellent man, hard-working and willing to give up everything to promote books at a time when it was not easy,” says the former director of EL PAÍS Soledad Gallego-Díaz.

“It was a time of illusions, at the beginning of the 70s, we were a generation that thought that the world was going to change… and there were many changes,” recalls Javier Gómez-Navarro, who shared the management of Notebooks with Martínez Alés and who later, in the 1990s, was the Socialist Minister of Commerce and Tourism. “He was a man of absolute generosity and a charming person,” continues the former minister, “to cite a defect: it was difficult for him to establish priorities, and sometimes he spent a lot of time on things that were not so important.”

“She was not a person who disconnected from work,” says Elena Martínez Bavière, executive editor at Taurus and Debate, the only daughter who followed in her footsteps in the industry. Since she was the youngest, she says, she accompanied him on those weekends when Rafael, an editor of immense curiosity, did not disconnect. He would visit bookstores, meet with other publishers, or check out the printing press. In fact, she knew perfectly well how a printing press worked. She “had a very panoramic vision of the edition, the edition in Spanish and not only for Spain. He was an amazing problem solver. And he was very interested in the book as an object, hence his knowledge of printing, ”says Elena.

Funny, brave, independent and generous

“He was in love with books, I wouldn’t say an intellectual, but he was a great reader,” says his son, the lawyer Javier Martínez Bavière, who also defines him as a funny, brave, very fast, independent and generous man. “He was very acid in his mood, and he never stopped speaking his mind,” he adds. As a sample of this humor, he gives an example: in his time as manager of Notebooks it was not uncommon for some number to be kidnapped by the Regime. In these cases, only subscribers received their copies, so frequent kidnappings made the number of subscribers, wanting to secure their copy, grow. “So my father wrote down the expenses generated by the kidnapping as promotional expenses,” says his son. His sister, Elena, agrees in pointing out that indestructible humor: “I don’t remember my father being angry… and it was very difficult to get angry with him.”

In his work at the head of the National Book Institute He promoted technological innovation in the publishing sector: he believed, according to the chronicles of the 80s, that the new technologies would never displace the printed book. This is how it has been up to now, when the book remains where other cultural formats, such as the record, have suffered tremendous setbacks. Also at that time, he noted how much of the sale of books was moving from bookstores to department stores, including “quality and specialized” books, or he faced the entry of Spain into the European Economic Community from the publishing sector. In those years, he was also concerned about the overproduction of titles in Spain, with increasingly smaller print runs, which occurred then in the Spanish industry (and continues to occur), as he writes in a forum in this newspaper. He defends bookstores and libraries, and fights against reprographic hacking.

During his time as editorial director of Alianza, he undertook “ambitious and original” projects with his “vigorous personality and extroverted character”, according to the editorial itself in a statement. For example, the great Dictionary of Spanish and Latin American literature in two volumes, directed by Ricardo Gullón, the History of art in four volumes, directed by Juan Antonio Ramírez, or the commemoration of the thirtieth anniversary of the publishing house with the publication of the Biblioteca 30 Aniversario; a compilation of thirty emblematic titles of the publisher bound in a special format designed by Andrés Trapiello.

An editor without borders

In his last professional stage he worked as an editorial expert and consultant. There was a project that particularly concerned him: the creation of the National Library of the Dominican Republic, by the hand of the president and writer, Leonel Fernández. In 2016 he received a populous living tribute at the Madrid Student Residence for his editorial work. According to the chronicle of Juan Cruz, the professor of Philosophy of Law Elías Díaz described him as an “editor without borders”, but also as a “neighbor without borders”: it turns out that Díaz and Martínez Alés were neighbors and, apparently, the editor he had a very good hand in solving the “fixes and disorders” that inevitably arise in the communities. Others of his editorial exploits were remembered, such as the one that led him to recover the figure of Albert Camus in Spain when he was fading.

He lived so much through books that even his fight against Franco was bookish. “Her small contribution of hers had to do with fighting censorship, getting certain things published or bringing libraries to working-class neighborhoods, such as El Pozo del Tío Raimundo or La Ventilla”, as Javier Martínez Bavière recalls. This commitment to the dissemination of culture among all social classes was also reflected in one of the projects he was most fond of, the Alianza 100 collection, at Alianza Editorial, which, for one hundred pesetas, offered small books of large and varied universal literature authors such as James Joyce, Isaac Asimov, Juan Rulfo, Adolfo Bioy Casares, Patricia Highsmith, HP Lovecraft or Juan Benet. He received the National Award for the best Editorial Work in 1995. He sold millions of copies. “That was a great effort of which he was very proud,” concludes her son.

Married to Joëlle Bavière, they had five children, the eldest of whom, Lucas, died as a child.

