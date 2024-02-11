Mr. Pertsch, how much do you love the German language?

Jörg Thomann Editor in the “Life” department of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

I really love languages ​​in general because they are a reflection of a society – and the German language is remarkably big, great and diverse.

You are the editor of the new book “Duden: Diversity”. 100 authors present 100 terms that require discussion – and the book seems to primarily want to show how language can hurt others.

Not exclusively, but that comes up in the book, yes: How do we deal with language, are there problematic words that are discriminatory? This is highlighted alongside many other issues relating to diversity and diversity.