The editor of ‘La Región’ is sentenced to pay 3,780 euros for hitting the mayor of Ourense

The newspaper editor The RegionÓscar Outeiriño, will have to pay a fine of 600 euros and pay compensation of 3,180 euros to the mayor of Ourense, Gonzalo Pérez Jácome, for punching him in the chest before the Robert Plant concert held on September 9, 2023 in the city. The second section of the Provincial Court of Ourense has acquitted Outeiriño of the crime of attacking authority, since it considers that it has not been possible to demonstrate that the attack was “in retaliation for his decisions and resolutions as mayor”, but condemns him for one minor injury.

The editor of ‘La Región’ arrested after being accused of assault by the mayor of Ourense, Gonzalo Pérez Jácome

The magistrates have taken into account the mitigating circumstance of repairing the damage because the person under investigation recorded the amount of 178.55 euros, with an offer of payment. They consider it proven that around 9:00 p.m. that day Jácome was on the esplanade of the municipal auditorium, before the start of the concert, “without it having been proven that he was exercising the functions of his position.” The sentence indicates that, upon seeing him, the accused went towards him and punched him in the chest “telling him: ‘you know very well what he is, son of a bitch.'” Also remember that there has been “a bitter enmity” between the two for years.

The editor of ‘La Región’ apologizes in court for punching Jácome and attributes it to his “provocations”



Jácome suffered, as a consequence, a rib bruise and needed treatment on only one occasion. The injury took five days to heal, adds the sentence, which states, to rule out the attack on authority, that the documentary provided by the defense shows that the concert was sponsored by the Xunta de Galicia and that the evidence of the accusation particular, which is the authorization for the use of the municipal auditorium, shows that the City Council had no role in the organization of the event. Added to this is that there was no Local Police at the scene and, in fact, it took a few minutes for the agents to arrive when they were notified of the attack, the magistrates reason. The sentence is not final and can be appealed before the Superior Court of Xustiza de Galicia.