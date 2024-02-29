The Perovsky District Court of Moscow fined the editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta Sergei Sokolov for discrediting the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces). The press service of the capital's courts of general jurisdiction reported this on February 29 in its Telegram channel.

“The court found Sergei Mikhailovich Sokolov guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 1 of Art. 20.3.3 (“Public actions aimed at discrediting the use of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.” – Ed.), and imposed punishment in the form of an administrative fine in the amount of 30 thousand rubles,” the message says.

The press service clarified that the reason for the administrative prosecution of Sokolov was a post in his Telegram channel, where law enforcement officers found signs of discrediting Russia’s special military operation to protect the Donbass republics.

Earlier, on January 18, 2023, the Tagansky Court of Moscow fined Novaya Gazeta for two materials by its journalists, where a linguistic examination found that the Russian army was discredited. The court then issued a guilty verdict under the same article as Sokolov, but a fine was imposed in the amount of 500 thousand rubles, because Novaya Gazeta is a legal entity.

The work of Novaya Gazeta was suspended in March 2022 after a second warning from Roskomnadzor about the inadmissibility of violating Russian legislation. The warning was issued in connection with the publication on the website of material mentioning an organization that is a foreign agent, without appropriate markings.