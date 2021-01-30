The editor-in-chief of Mediazona, Sergei Smirnov, who had been detained earlier for calling to participate in an unauthorized action on social networks, was released from the police on an obligation to appear in court.

As reported “RIA News“, With reference to the lawyer Smirnov, some time ago he, together with his client, was able to leave the Department of Internal Affairs under the obligation to appear in court to consider the protocol.

Earlier, on January 30, Smirnov was detained and a protocol was drawn up on an administrative violation under part 8 of article 20.2 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation “Repeated violation of the established procedure for organizing or holding a rally.”

On the same day, the Khamovnichesky Court of Moscow appointed Konstantin Yankauskas, a municipal deputy of the capital’s district Zyuzino, to 10 days of administrative arrest for repeated violation of the procedure for holding a mass event. He was found guilty of committing an offense under Part 8 of Art. 20.2 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation (“Repeated committing of an administrative offense when organizing or holding a public event”).

In addition, the deputy serves as a witness in the case of violation of sanitary and epidemiological rules in Moscow (part 1 of article 236 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

On January 20, social networks recorded a massive distribution of calls to participate in such actions, the addressees of the distribution were children aged 12-14 years. The hashtag #ChildrenVnePolitiki was launched on the Internet to ensure the safety of minors in connection with calls to go to uncoordinated events. On January 22, the Investigative Committee of Russia, on the eve of the action, opened a criminal case on the involvement of children in illegal actions.

Unauthorized actions in Moscow and a number of other Russian cities took place on 23 January. According to the Moscow Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, on Pushkinskaya Square in Moscow gathered about 4 thousand people, including minors.

For various offenses during an illegal action in Moscow, 267 people were brought to administrative responsibility. The court placed 110 participants under administrative arrest. In addition, a number of criminal cases are being investigated, including the use of violence against government officials.