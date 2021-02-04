Those arrested for participating in an unauthorized protest in Moscow are brought to the Temporary Detention Center for Foreign Citizens (TsVSIG) in Sakharovo in New Moscow. At the same time, buses with people stand for five hours in the cold at the entrance. The relevant details are given on Thursday, February 4, “Rise” in its Telegram-channel.

According to the newspaper, the editor-in-chief of Mediazona, Sergei Smirnov, was also brought to the territory of the TsVSIG, where there are no conditions for the permanent detention of detainees, but only at 4:30 am the bus with him was able to drive up to the building. Thus, the journalist spent at least three hours in the car, after which he was sent to an overcrowded cell.

According to other arrested persons in an interview with Mediazona, it is cold in the cabins, because in order to save fuel, drivers turn off their engines. At the same time, people can go out in need only after persistent requests.

“Ascent” clarifies that some of the arrested have already been brought into the building: 28 people are being held in an eight-bed cell, where there are also bunk metal beds without mattresses. There was information that they spent 16 hours on the bus. Currently, those arrested continue to wait. In the photos posted by the channel, you can also see Smirnov standing at the cell door.

Sergei Smirnov, editor-in-chief of Mediazona, was arrested for 25 days for retweeting a joke. The message, retweeted by the editor-in-chief, contained information about the time and place of the unapproved action in support of Alexei Navalny (Founder of the Anti-Corruption Foundation – FBK, included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of organizations performing the functions of a foreign agent), which took place on 23 January.

Actions in support of Navalny took place in Russia on February 2, as well as on January 23 and 31. Protests took place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov, Chelyabinsk, Yekaterinburg, Yakutsk and other large cities.