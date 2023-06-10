various editions of Starfield they were apparently leaked ahead of their impending announcement. According to data miner billbil-kun, who has an excellent track record of product leaks, Microsoft plans to release three editions of the game Bethesda. These are expected to be announced during the presentation of Xbox Games Showcase on Sunday, followed directly by a presentation of Starfield Direct that will offer a deep dive into the RPG of Science fiction.

It is reported that the standard edition will be priced at €69.99 ($1298 MXN) in pc and €79.99 ($1484 MXN) in Xbox Series X/S. The console version is expected to cost $70 USD in the United States. It is estimated that there is a premium editionbut its price has not yet been confirmed, which could be €104.99 ($1948 MXN) in pc and €114.99 ($2133 MXN) on consoles.

It is said that one Constellation Edition will be priced at €299.99 ($5566 MXN) both in pc like in Xbox Series X/S. The same source recently claimed that Microsoft will also announce two accessories from Xbox thematic of Starfield during the event on Sunday, and will then put them on sale immediately.

According to reports, Microsoft plans to present a control of Xbox special edition priced at $79.99, and wireless headphones priced at $124.99. Starfield It was originally scheduled to be released last November, but in May 2022 the game was pushed back to the first half of 2023.

In March, Bethesda announced another delay, and now Starfield is targeting a September 6 release date.

“We have invested in this game and even I am surprised at how much we can invest, it is great,” said the director of Starfield, Todd Howard. “But also this June we’re going to take them into the studio and give them a deep dive into the game in our Starfield Direct. There’s so much we still have to show them.”

Howard introduced the first gameplay of Starfield in a 15-minute reveal on the Xbox Showcase and the presentation of Bethesda last June.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: So many things have been leaked from Starfield The truth is that I already think that all this was planned.