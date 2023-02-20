Guillermo Almada was close to being the new coach of the Mexican team. However, a conflict of interest and the participation of a specific power group in decision-making led the people of the Mexican Football Federation together with the board of owners to appoint Diego Cocca. The already new coach prevailed ahead of the Uruguayan coach who was clearly the best sporting option for the new cycle.
Right now Guillermo is focused on once again giving results with the Tuzos del Pachuca project, however, the idea of taking a selection for the 2026 World Cup is already living inside the head of the coach and although it is It is true that his options with El Tri, at least today, are finished, with Ecuador everything is different because there is enormous interest in Guillermo taking the national team.
André Marín reported that due to his successful past in Ecuadorian soccer, the federation of said Paris sees Almada as the best option to replace Gustavo Alfaro who is no longer part of the project. Guillermo would have already been notified of this possibility and the reality is that the coach would be considering this as a serious step in his career, although he has not yet made a decision. After his last renewal with Pachuca, clauses were included in the contract that facilitate his departure in case he has any option with national teams.
