América is already working under the command of André Jardine. The Brazilian-born coach knows that at no time was he the first choice of the board of directors of the Coapa nest to take the squad once Fernando Ortíz has stepped aside. However, that does not change anything, the former Atlético de San Luis already has the job in his hands and the obligation is the same as every coach of this institution, to win the Liga MX title.
On the other hand, it cannot be denied that the painting of the country’s capital is behind in everything. Ten days after the start of the league, they only have one reinforcement on the squad: Kevin Álvarez. That being the case, the board of directors must press for the signing of players, since it is a fact that the squad has casualties and several. One of the areas to reinforce is the attack, both by the wings and the center of it and a name on the table today is that of Gonzalo Plata.
The 23-year-old Ecuadorian is liked by the club due to his ability to be extreme, ’10’ or even a false ‘9’. In addition, it has a long history in the football of the old continent and as if that were not enough, its price of 10 million dollars could be reduced due to the relegation of the club that owns its letter, Valladolid, who need to reduce expenses now that they are in second division. As of today there are no open negotiations, only one interest.
