The Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office investigates a shooting that left four dead and three injured

The Ecuadorian Prosecutor’s Office officially opened a preliminary investigation after registering a shooting that left four people dead and three wounded, in broad daylight and near a school where students left class.

The shooting took place on Thursday in the town of Yaguachi, belonging to the coastal province of Guayas, one of the most troubled by the wave of violence by organized crime that is hitting the coastal areas of Ecuador especially, where criminal gangs linked to drug trafficking operate.

According to local media, the perpetrators of the shooting were allegedly six armed men who They arrived at the scene in a van, and among the victims there is at least one minor.

The shooting took place during the state of national emergency decreed by the Government after the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, riddled with bullets as he left a rally in Quito on August 9.

Ecuador has gone from 5.8 to 25.32 intentional homicides per 100,000 inhabitants in 5 years in 2022, the highest figure in its history, and according to experts it is on its way to being around 40 in 2023, an escalation where mayors, officials, politicians, prosecutors and judges have been assassinated.

The authorities attribute this phenomenon to the dispute between criminal gangs linked to drug trafficking, which have made the Ecuadorian ports huge shuttles of huge amounts of cocaine to Europe and North America.

