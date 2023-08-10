The Ecuadorian Police will reinforce with nearly 10,000 agents several areas of the country considered violentduring the extraordinary general elections next Sunday, August 20.

This was reported by the Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, during a press conference in which he reported on some security operations to be carried out on a national scale on voting day.

Zapata indicated that there are 161 electoral precincts that are in critical areas, mainly in the coastal zone, especially in the cities of Guayaquil and Esmeraldaswhere the highest indicators of violence have been recorded in recent weeks.

For this reason, he indicated that some 10,000 agents will join the police tasks in those sectors to guarantee the operations of the different contingents and tactical groups that are expected to be deployed.

He recalled that, precisely because the escalation of violent crimes, a state of exception is in force in the provinces of Manabí and Los Ríosas well as in the municipality of Durán, belonging to the metropolitan area of ​​Guayaquil, the capital, of the provincial jurisdiction of Guayas.

Fernando Villavicencio, presidential candidate assassinated in Ecuador.

Zapata explained that the ministry under his charge will provide all the facilities to guarantee the necessary security to all citizens who work during election day and recalled that safe-conducts will be issued for the mobility of vehicles.

He also reported that the institution of order has received special security requests from 34 candidates for the National Assembly (Parliament) and that it has arranged a special contingent to protect the eight candidates for the Presidency.

Although he specified that all the candidates are covered by the different security operations, about thirty of them have special protection due to their risk profile.

Nearly 59,000 police officers will participate in security work during the nationwide vote, Zapata said after calling on the public to support voting day to become a “democratic party,” as well as a peaceful one.

on your side, the General Commander of the Police, Fausto Salinas, recalled that on the electoral day of the local elections last February, only 31 minor incidents were registeredand he said he hoped there would be an atmosphere of calm in the upcoming votes.

Ecuador has been experiencing for a couple of years an escalation of violence that began in prisons and has spread to the streets with permanent crimes, extortion, robberies and assaults, among other crimes, many of them attributed to drug trafficking and criminal gangs. seeking control of territories.

This has also affected the country’s politicians, such as the recent assassinations of the mayor of Manta, Agustín Intriago, and of a candidate for the Assembly from the province of Esmeraldas.

The current electoral process being organized in Ecuador has an extraordinary character, as it responds to the unprecedented application of a constitutional mechanism called “cross death”, invoked last May by the country’s president, the conservative Guillermo Lasso.

With this resource, Lasso dissolved the National Assembly (Parliament), with an opposition majority, and forced the extraordinary call for elections, which implies the reduction of his mandate.

The presidential candidate was leaving an electoral rally at a school in Quito. Photo: Twitter @EmergenciasEc

Thus, the authorities that are designated in the votes of August 20 will complete the period 2021-2025 that corresponded to Lasso, who is not running for re-election.

With the “cross death” Lasso avoided submitting to the final stage of a political trial of censorship in the Legislative Assembly, with an opposition majority, which accused him of embezzlement (embezzlement of public funds) in a state company.

