This December 16, the Ecuadorian Police reported that they are investigating the disappearance of British businessman Collin Armstrong, honorary consul of the United Kingdom, who would have been kidnapped in the southwest of the country, according to media reports. According to the local press, Armstrong disappeared in the early hours of this Saturday when he was on a farm he owned.

Collin Armstrong, 78 years old, honorary consul of the United Kingdom in the city of Guayaquil, was kidnapped this Saturday, December 16, in the province of Los Ríos, in the southwest of the country, according to media reports from the South American country. . According to the information portal 'Primicias', he would have been taken along with “a woman of Colombian nationality.”

According to the EFE news agency, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (Unase) and the Judicial Police are working to discover where they are. So far the British embassy has not commented on the matter and neither has the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry.

In a brief statement, the Ecuadorian Police assured that it is “news in development”, while more information about the events is awaited.

Independent of his diplomatic work, Armstrong is also a businessman and founder of Agripac, a company that supplies agricultural products from Ecuador and provides services in the areas of aquaculture, fertilizer production, industrial chemicals, animal health and seeds, among others.

A country plagued by violence

His disappearance takes place at a time of historic violence in Ecuador, linked to the presence of national and international drug trafficking cartels that use the country as a transit point in their marketing to the United States and Europe.

Violence in the country has resulted in an increase in crimes such as kidnappings, extortion, torture and murder. Since 2019, deaths have quadrupled in the country, which has led to the application of states of emergency and forced the population in different parts of the country to stay at home, close their businesses or suspend classes in schools.

At the end of November, businessman and former legislator Daniel Noboa took office as president of Ecuador with a promise to reduce violence. In 2023, violent deaths could exceed 7,000, with 35 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the Ecuadorian Organized Crime Observatory.

With EFE and Reuters