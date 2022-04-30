Since the early hours of this Saturday, the curfew has been in force in the coastal regions of Guayas, Manabí and Esmeraldas, as part of the fight against organized crime involved in drug trafficking that plagues the country. “We will take the fight against criminals to the very territory where they and their dirty merchandise are trying to hide,” exclaimed President Guillermo Lasso in a televised speech.

On Friday, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso decreed a state of emergency in the coastal provinces of Guayas, Manabí and Esmeraldas, the latter bordering Colombia, with the aim of fighting organized crime, one of the great problems that the country has had. president in his first year in office.

This measure includes a night curfew in the three states and the deployment of 9,000 security units, including police and military.

The decision comes after the wave of violence involving criminal gangs escalated, some of them linked to drug trafficking and even to Mexican or Colombian cartels, according to Ecuadorian authorities.

The acts of vandalism spread to the prisons, especially the one in Guayaquil, where the prison crisis has left 400 inmates dead in the last two years due to clashes between rival gangs that disputed the internal control of the facilities.

In addition, other bloody chapters, such as the beheading of civilians or the murder of hitmen, have recently become daily in these areas of interest to criminals.

For example, the port of Guayaquil – the capital of Guayas – is used as a platform to traffic cocaine that is produced in Colombia, Peru and in Ecuadorian territory itself.

Exception status coincides with relaxation of anti-covid measures

At the time of the announcement, President Guillermo Lasso warned that they will take “the fight against crime to the same territory where they and their dirty merchandise are hidden” and that the streets “will feel the weight” of state power.

The tense context of insecurity meant that in recent days Lasso had to replace the Minister of Defense after the resignation of Luis Hernández. Luis Lara, former head of the Joint Command of the Armed Forces, was appointed in his place.

The state of exception was communicated the same day that the health authorities relaxed the anti-covid measures, suppressing the use of the mask for both open and closed spaces.

Lasso promises to “subdue each of the violent”

The pandemic and the crime wave were the great obstacles that Lasso had to deal with in his first year in power and he made reference to them in his speech on Friday. “We have fulfilled the sacred mandate of saving lives in Ecuador,” said the conservative leader.

In addition, he added that now they must “protect life against a ruthless enemy” that will test the “determination and will” of the Government. “You will only find the most absolute and resounding defeat,” he said, addressing the criminal gangs.

Finally, he closed by affirming that those who love the law “will always be stronger” and that he will advocate for the protection of “every corner” of Ecuador until “submitting each one of the violent.”









