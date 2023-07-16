This story begins, like most barbecues in England, with a group of around 10 Brits standing in the pouring rain, wearing raincoats and umbrellas. We are in rural Salisbury in the south of England, a county full of rolling green hills dotted with rustic farmhouses. But despite the rain, this is not your typical British barbecue. In the middle of a cluster of farms on the outskirts of Sutton Mandeville, an Ecuadorian barbecue is being made. A whole body of lamb is placed on a cross with flames burning under its belly, turning it a crispy golden brown. Beside him, hunks of meat hang from a three-tiered wrought-iron grill that looks like a medieval torture device.

In a world traditionally dominated by men, that of fire and coals, chef Ana Ortiz, born in the Galapagos, stands out. Ortiz is something of a celebrity in the culinary world in the UK, she regularly appears on cooking shows and hosts dinner parties pop up in exclusive restaurants such as Babington House (a branch of Soho House) and the Holm Somerset.

Chef Ana Ortiz, originally from Ecuador and based in the United Kingdom, where she runs the Fire Made project with her husband, Tom Bray. Manuel Vazquez

Right now she is by the fire, looking at the black rain clouds overhead, drenched from head to toe. “Grilling on the beaches of the Galapagos is a completely different feeling than this,” he laughs. “We’ve never had such heavy rain before, believe it or not, it doesn’t always rain in England!”

Meanwhile, Tom Bray, her British husband, begins to hold the lamb on the cross and talks about the cooking process. The carcass, which weighs 40 to 50 pounds, will take five to seven hours to cook.

“Cooking a whole lamb requires extreme patience,” says Bray, stoking the fire. “It’s got quite a bit of fat, and if it catches fire, you can have a whole lamb engulfed in flames, which isn’t exactly ideal.”

Beef rib. Manuel Vazquez

Tom Bray roasts a lamb on the cross. Manuel Vazquez

Tom gets everyone involved in stacking the firewood, turning the meat, and checking the temperature. The wood is a mix of oak, which burns slowly, and birch, which burns faster, plus some ash, which is currently undergoing decay in the UK.

the sun rises This is England, the land of all four seasons in one day. “If all the conditions were the same every day, 30 degrees and dry, it would be boring,” says Bray, with the typical cheerful optimism of an Englishman. “Conditions like strong wind or rain make you a better griller.” On the terrace grill, beef tenderloin steaks sizzle, along with a salt-coated whole chicken, marrow, pork tenderloin and rib, and a beef rib.

With her husband, Ortiz runs Fire Made, formerly known as Country Fire Kitchen. They make their own wrought iron barbecue equipment which they export all over the world from their home in Somerset. They also offer classes, group experiences, and catering.

Fire based on birch and oak wood. Manuel Vazquez

The carving process of a beef rib. Manuel Vazquez

Pork rib. Manuel Vazquez

Ortiz and Bray met while studying Economics in London. “When I arrived in the UK, I was very disappointed the first time some friends invited me to a barbecue,” she recalls. “I was thinking: my God, is this all? Why does everyone get so excited over a few burgers and sausages? When Ortiz took her new boyfriend to meet her family in the Galapagos, Bray became obsessed with the Ecuadorian way of barbecuing. “When we got back from Ecuador, we decided to cook over an open fire in our house and show our friends how to make a proper barbecue,” she smiles. “We started making barbecues at home and invited friends over.”

The couple struggled to purchase equipment, such as the rack to roast a whole pig or lamb and the rack that would allow meat to be roasted, smoked, and hung. They contacted different blacksmiths and asked if they could do it. They all said no. Then they found one who said he would give it a try. And he did it.

“Tom uploaded some photos to his social media profiles and many people asked him where he got it,” recalls Ortiz. They asked his blacksmith to make some more. “Then we started receiving orders. From there, Tom started designing more equipment.” Now the couple have four blacksmiths working for them, making the barbecues while Tom designs custom equipment for restaurants. His barbecues are in some of the best Michelin-starred kitchens in the world. “We recently sent four of the grills to Qatar for the World Cup,” says Ortiz, explaining that they were mainly for restaurants and catering. catering who wanted to impress high net worth customers. They also ship to countries like the United States and Australia, both territories with a rich barbecue culture. “Sometimes the cost of shipping is more expensive than the equipment, but they don’t care,” Ortiz says.

Grilled pita bread. Manuel Vazquez

Grilled onions. Manuel Vazquez

Ecuadorian style beef steak. Manuel Vazquez

Despite the fact that most of the people who attend her open fire cooking master class are men, the Ecuadorian does not falter in her vocation to show that women are equal to or more capable than men when they stand in front of a grill . “Sometimes Tom and I show up to events and people think I’m just the one making the salads in the kitchen,” she laughs. “But this year we’ve had two clients specifically ask for me instead of Tom. They like the fact that it is a woman who cooks on an open fire.”

Those who attend the cooking class today, after paying about 200 euros per head, have various reasons for having moved here. I find Anna and Tom Hartley, who had been sheltering under an umbrella a while ago, warming themselves on the hot coals of the barbecue that slowly cooks whole lamb. Both are farmers, living and working on a farm in Norfolk, in rural east England. “We’ve come here because we’re looking to diversify our farm,” says Tom. The couple booked the masterclass with the intention of purchasing their own equipment and learning how to cook over an open fire. They plan to convert one of the barns on the farm into a summer restaurant. “We do anything to make a little more money,” says Tom. “You don’t get much from farming anymore, government subsidies have been cut enormously.”

Movement of dishes at the community table where the roast is tasted. Manuel Vazquez

Also attending the classes is Morris, a barbecue aficionado from his native Ireland. He considers himself above all a lover of good food. He thinks barbecue culture is definitely on the rise post-pandemic. “We are getting rid of the reputation of hamburgers and sausages,” he points out, referring to the traditional and unattractive vision of coals that exists in some parts of the world, especially the Anglo-Saxon. “More and more people are interested in the South American configuration, especially in recent years,” he concludes. And he goes on to say that the social aspect of cooking over an open fire is what appeals to him the most. “It’s quite a show. You invite a few friends and open a few beers. There is nothing better”.

Potatoes and stem broccoli, two of the sides. Manuel Vazquez

Ana Ortiz, at a meal for 30 people in Tisbury, Salisbury. Manuel Vazquez

Ana and Tom’s business is prospering more and more. It is no longer just about large and unwieldy equipment. They have a new portable barbecue to take to the beach, plus smaller grills for people who live in apartments. For its part, this experience that we attended today has sold all the tickets for the remainder of the year.

The Ecuadorian chef hands out some grilled liver skewers while the lamb finishes cooking. When that time comes, the animal is removed from the fire and cut. The chicken is also shredded and all the meat is served at a community table, where we enjoy a lunch that also includes Ecuadorian hot sauces, asparagus, grilled broccoli, potatoes made on the sheet metal plate, chimichurri, and a wide variety of salads. If you ignore that huge cloud that is now threatening to hang over our heads, it’s almost as good as being in the Galapagos Islands.