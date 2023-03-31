With the vote in favor of six judges, the highest body of constitutional justice in Ecuador gave the green light to the hearings for the political trial of censorship of the current president of the country. Lasso is accused by the opposition of embezzlement of public funds and corruption.

“This Court exhorts the institutions involved in the political trial to always act within the canons provided for in the Constitution and the Rule of Law,” the Court noted on its ruling.

The judicial institution admitted the charges of embezzlement and corruption for the political trial, however, it ruled out the accusations for “concussion” – abuse of power – and the latter will not be applicable in the censorship trial.

Lasso is accused by 59 opposition parliamentarians, who formally requested the trial in mid-March. The bench that requested the legal process against the president is led by members of the party of the former Ecuadorian president, Rafael Correa.

The Government accepts he ruled, but rejects the impeachment

Through a statement on Twitter, the government of Guillermo Lasso expressed its rejection of the Court’s decision after endorsing the censorship trial against the Ecuadorian head of state.

“Despite the fact that we do not agree with the decision of the Constitutional Court, we respect the opinion of admissibility on the political trial,” said the General Secretariat of Communication of the Presidency in the statement.

In addition, he added that “the Assembly’s approach never had and will never have any legal or political support.” The affirmation is based on a part of the Court’s ruling, which indicates the “lack of prolixity” in the activation of the political trial by the parliamentarians, although the above did not influence the sentence.

The former president of the country, Rafael Correa, also reacted to the decision of the Court. In a post on Twitter, the former Ecuadorian president celebrated the failure of the body and predicted Lasso’s departure from the presidential chair.

Turbulent future for Guillermo Lasso

The parliamentary opposition needs 92 votes – out of the 137 members of the National Assembly – to remove Guillermo Lasso from power, in the event that the procedure reaches the final stages.

However, the Ecuadorian constitution gives the head of the Executive Power an “escape valve” to the motion of no confidence, since it allows Lasso to dissolve the National Assembly and call for early elections, although his position would also have to be subject to of new elections.

A woman holds a sign reading ‘Lasso a Juicio’ as lawmakers from Ecuador’s National Assembly debate a report recommending the opening of impeachment hearings against President Guillermo Lasso, in Quito, Ecuador, March 4, 2023. © Reuters / Karen Toro

Some voices believe that, with the court’s decision, the possibility of Lasso calling new elections is closer.

Although the stages of his trial are still early, the Constitutional Court had never endorsed a political trial of an active president, so this unprecedented ruling generates great instability in the current government.

With Reuters and EFE