Daniel Noboa, the elected president of Ecuador, has 16 months ahead of him to right the course of a country in crisis. His campaign has been full of promises that he will hardly be able to fulfill in such a short time and with so little political structure behind him. But, if he really wants to make changes, which is what Ecuadorians demand of him, he will have to make unpopular decisions that in the long run could harm his image and, therefore, his re-election in 2025. The young businessman faces a dilemma at all. more to reach the Government that will measure its political height.

First of all, it receives a country in which violence has skyrocketed in recent years. The outgoing president, Guillermo Lasso, saw how the matter got out of hand, he was unable to remedy it. If we look at the cases of Colombia and Peru, neighboring nations, it is clear that stopping the drug cartels, once they have infiltrated the system, at the very root of the State, is not easy at all. Analysts expect, however, that Noboa will make an impact on this matter as soon as he sits in the chair of the presidential office.

That criminal power has germinated, ironically, in prisons. From there it is suspected that the crime of Fernando Villavicencio was conceived, the candidate-journalist who was murdered in the middle of the campaign for his brave denunciations against criminals. Therefore, one of those first measures could be to try to regain control of the prisons, currently in the power of criminal gangs. Officials can barely enter the wards, where prisoners decide for themselves and organize themselves as they want.

The criminal leaders charge the rest the right to sleep in a bed or to have toiletries. They are the authority. Noboa, during the campaign, has floated the idea of ​​militarizing prisons, as well as customs and ports, through which all drug trafficking passes. He remains to see what strategy is used to regain control of those prisons, without the entry of the security forces turning into bloodshed.

Noboa will face economic problems. “The challenge in economic matters is immense,” says political scientist María Paz Jervis, executive president of the Chamber of Industries and Production, on the other end of the phone. At the end of the year there will be a fiscal imbalance of $5 billion. “How are you going to pay the payroll and the Christmas bonus to public employees? We are talking about that level of severity,” adds Jervis. The Government, furthermore, did not take into account the El Niño phenomenon or the stoppage of oil exploitation in the Yasuní National Park (PNY). Problems that overlap each other.

And this is where, Jervis points out, it is time to take serious measures that will not be popular with the people. “There is going to be a deep debate in him about how to be popular and at the same time act without putting his re-election at risk,” he predicts. Noba will then have to overcome these obstacles without having faced similar scenarios before. The president could opt for immobility, for leaving the country on autopilot, but the consequences would be serious and he would be compared to Lasso, who leaves the Government with an image in tatters.

Around him, Noboa will have to create a governance climate that does not exist right now. He lasso did not have it, in fact that the Assembly wanted to impeach him for corruption was the reason that led him to decree the cross death, that is, the dissolution of the chamber and the immediate calling of elections. Something similar happened to Pedro Castillo in Peru, who with Congress against him was always tied hand and foot. Without a political platform to support him, and with only 13 assembly members, Noboa is in the minority. Correismo, the political movement around President Rafael Correa, whom he defeated in the second round, however, is the first political force. His proposals may end up hitting the wall. Luisa González, the defeated one, has offered him unity, but her proposals are so antagonistic that they will inexorably collide.

Pedro Donoso, general director of Icare, a reputation consulting firm, maintains that the first thing Noboa really has to understand is the country he is going to govern, which is not the same as the one two years ago. “Ecuador is now the son of violence. The social fabric has been destroyed,” he points out. He says that, according to what he has read in the press, in some coastal provinces insurance companies no longer insure assets for fear of theft, or that defaults on microcredits have grown because small business owners are forced to pay extortions. As if that were not enough, nine out of 10 Ecuadorians, according to the pollster Perfiles de Opinión, are pessimistic about the future, and only 2 out of 10 have confidence in the State.

Furthermore, Donoso highlights the loneliness in Noboa’s power. As we have already said, it does not have a party structure and has very few legislators. “The issue of governance is going to be complex. Although I would not rule out that he is a pragmatist and that he analyzes his position regarding Correism and reaches agreements. Lasso had that in 2021 with the Citizen Revolution, but he destroyed that agreement. That prevented him from governing. I think Noboa is going to act differently,” he adds.

In short, the young president gets on a rodeo bull. It is in his hands to face these challenges with wisdom and wisdom or become a sad extension of Lasso’s inane mandate. Ecuadorians are waiting.

