While Spain was playing its World Cup matches in Qatar, five people were remodeling a sailboat in the port of Sotogrande (Cádiz). They waited until the country’s attention was on the party to work without being bothered by anyone. They also did the reforms at dawn, a time that they took advantage of to load material and tools. They painted the previously white hull green and renamed it Thorben a Arhoa. His goal was to achieve a complete transformation so that no one recognized that the boat was the same with which in 2020 1.5 tons of cocaine had been transferred to Marbella. Now what they wanted was to take 56 kilos of MDMA (ecstasy) from the Costa del Sol to Argentina, but the National Police have ruined their intentions. The five, all Argentines, have been arrested: two in the Cadiz town of Tarifa and three in Marbella (Málaga).

This is the first shipment of MDMA intercepted originating in Europe and destined for South America. “When the first information arrived and we saw what they were doing on the ship, we thought they were preparing it to bring cocaine from America. The route this time was the opposite, from here to there, and it was a surprise because we had never intervened in a sailboat in this direction, let alone with this drug,” sources from the investigation say. These policemen believe that it is because this synthetic substance is much scarcer on that continent than on European lands, so its value there multiplies. According to research sources, the 56 kilos seized would be enough to produce between 800,000 and 1.2 million pills, “depending on the purity sought by the distributors.” If the price here for each unit is around 10 or 15 euros, in Argentina they would have cost 30 dollars. In other words, the total sale could have meant income of more than 30 million dollars (about 28.5 million euros).

Finding the drug was not easy. Once the patrol boat Phoenix V of the Customs Surveillance Service intercepted the sailboat on December 1, it took five hours of searching by a large group of agents —including members of the Technical Interventions Operational Group— to find the compartment in which those arrested had hidden the MDMA. “We had almost lost hope,” says a policeman, who recounts how they finally found her under the kitchen cabinet, in a secret compartment made of aluminum plates. There were 28 packages accumulated, each weighing two kilos, sealed “perfectly” and covered in diesel to mask the smell of it, as reported by the National Police. Once they were found, the two crew members of the ship were arrested: the captain, whom the police historically associate with drug trafficking, and the mechanic, with a history of drug trafficking in Argentina. Meanwhile, in Marbella, the other three people who had helped to reform the boat were also arrested.

The operation —called Conspiracy and led by the Special Response Group for Organized Crime (GRECO) Costa del Sol, with the support of Udyco Costa del Sol— has been fleeting. The agents learned that there was a large amount of synthetic drugs that was being offered to different criminal organizations based on the Costa del Sol with the aim of trafficking them during Christmas. Later, the agents found out that their destination was Argentina, whose gendarmerie reported that an Argentine citizen they associated with drug trafficking had entered Spain from Brazil to take charge of a sailboat that had previously been used in another drug transport. They thought that his plan was to travel to South America with an empty boat to load it there with drugs and bring it to Europe.

The boat had been linked to a police operation carried out in 2020 in which it is believed to have served to bring 1.5 tons of cocaine from North Africa. The drugs were located in an apartment in Marbella and about twenty people were arrested in the Cantera operation, but the investigators were unable to prove the participation of the sailboat in the transport. That is why they had always kept an eye on the sailboat, which was first docked in the port of La Bajadilla, in Marbella, but was later transferred to Sotogrande.

Now that they had the information that it could possibly be used for drug trafficking again, the agents began long surveillance in which they saw how five people radically transformed it both inside and out while zealously taking measures of security. Drug traffickers never left the ship alone, always leaving a crew member on board. And while Spain was glued to the television screens to watch the national team matches, four of them took the opportunity to load the most suspicious tools and materials on board, even at dawn, to avoid the eyes of others. A fifth person provided them with tools, aluminum sheets, and wood. They painted the hull green to hide the original white. And they renamed it Arhoa.

After changing the name of the sailboat, two crew members began sailing towards the Canary Islands, where they planned to get supplies and then reach South America. It was the final destination and new market for the organizations, which have millions of potential consumers of this drug in the South American country. A breakdown forced them, however, to spend a few days in the port of Tarifa. Once the problem was solved, they resumed their route, but minutes after leaving the Tarifa port facilities, the sailboat was intercepted by the Cádiz Customs Surveillance Service. National Police agents and members of the GOIT managed to find the 56 kilos of MDMA. Ultimately, the five people were arrested.